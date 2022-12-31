What is Purdue saying about LSU, this opportunity, and more? Here is the “Pulse of Purdue Football” ahead of the Citrus Bowl:

Purdue is now two days away from their Citrus Bowl matchup with LSU in Orlando. Several Boilermakers including Devin Mockobee, Austin Burton, Kieren Douglas, Sanoussi Kane, Cam Allen and Paul Piferi met with the media Saturday morning along with coaches Drew Brees and Mark Hagen .

The Boilermakers have their work cut out for them against the SEC West champion, LSU, when they take the field at Camping World Stadium on Monday. The Tigers are 9-4 under head coach Brian Kelly and went to the SEC Championship in early December against No. 1 Georgia and lost 50-30 against the defending National Champions.

Interim assistant coach Drew Brees had some high praise for LSU ahead of the matchup.

"This would be a big one against a program that is no doubt a top-five [or] top-three college football program in the country. LSU fights for national championships each and every year. That's their level of expectation." Brees said.

LSU comes out of the regular season as one of the best teams in the powerhouse SEC, which is something Brees says impressed him.

“I think we acknowledge just how strong the SEC is as a conference and the battles that take place week in and week out in that conference. So you come out of that conference in the upper echelon, you are a really good football team.”

Brees also talked highly of head coach Brian Kelly who is in his debut season in Baton Rouge after a long tenure at Notre Dame. Kelly is undefeated against Purdue in six games during his career.