For the second straight year, key mistakes late cost Purdue against Syracuse.

A 7:30 kick-off in front of a sold out Ross-Ade went from night game to night terrors as Purdue coughed up the ball 7 times and committed 11 penalties against Syracuse Garret Shrader threw for 184 yards and ran for another 195 yards with 4 rushing touchdowns as Syracuse handled Purdue on the road, 35-20.



Hudson Card was 32-46 for 323 yards with one passing touchdown and one running touchdown, but he accounted for three of Purdue seven fumbles in the game and threw another interception as Purdue turned the ball over 4 times.



Purdue's defense didn't have many answers for Syracuse's offense, but they gave Purdue's a chance to tie it up late when Sinoussi Kane got a hand on a Shrader pass on third and five with just over six minutes remaining in the game and Purdue trailing by 8.



But Purdue couldn't convert on a fourth and short when Hudson Card tried to connect with Deion Burks on a slant route and Syracuse's Shrader literally ran away with the game, scoring on a 28 yard run on the following possession, his fourth of the game, and putting this one out of reach for Purdue.



Purdue couldn't get out of its own way for most the game despite going for over 400 yards in the game. Devin Mockobee fumbled it three times, only surpassed by Card's four fumbles. Purdue would lose three of the four fumbles and add an interception in the first half.



Purdue's running game never got going with Mockobee gaining just 31 yards on 12 carries Tyrone Tracy Jr. adding 24 yards on 9 carried.

Meanwhile, Shrader's legs kept Syracuse's offense moving all game as he ran for nearly 200 yards and four scores. Shrader completed just 14 of 28 passes for 184 yards, but key defensive pass interferences against Purdue put Syracuse into scoring position late.



Abdur-Rahmad Yaseen had a big game for Purdue, grabbing 10 receptions for 114 yards.



Purdue moves to 1-2 on the season in Ryan Walters first three games at Purdue and 0-2 at home.

Purdue's defense gets going early.

Purdue's defense looked good in its first drive. After giving up a first down on the second play of the game on a 13 yard pass to Donovan Brown, O.C. Brothers tackled quarterback Garret Shrader one yard behind the line of scrimmage on an option keeper and a false start moved Syracuse back five more yards to set up second and long. Markevious Brown then laid a shoulder pad into Isaiah Jones' ribs and knocked a pass loose. Syracuse opted to run a screen on third and long LeQuint Allen was tackled five yards short of the marker.



Purdue finished up with great field positioning after Jack Stonehouse shanked a punt 20 yards to the Purdue 43 yard line.

Purdue's offense stalls in the red zone.

Purdue got the ball into Devin Mockobees hands early on Purdue's first offensive drive of the game, but instead of handing it off, Hudson Card found Mockobee for two early completions, including an 11 yard conversation on a pass to the right sideline where Mockobee stopped, ducked his head, and dodged a Syracuse defender to pick up the Boilermakers first first down of the game.



Hudson Card would continue to attack the right side of Syracuse's defense completing a pair of 5 yard passes before finding Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen for 17 yards to set up Purdue's offense at Syracuse's 14 yard line.



Tyrone Tracy Jr. took the next hand off and gained 9 yards to the five yard line where Purdue stalled out from the five yard line. Tracy failed to move the sticks on second down, and Mockobee was tackled for no gain on third down.



Card then flushed right on fourth and one and was forced to try and scramble back up the middle but Syracuse defenders were there and forced a fumble that was recovered by Syracuse and Purdue's offense failed to put points on the board.

Syracuse strikes first.

Damien Alford caught a 9 yard pass on second down for Syracuse to move the sticks and give Syracuse's offense some breathing room before Syracuse's offense started to get going.

An 8 yard Shrader scramble was an omen to come in a drive that saw Syracuse go down the field and score its first touch down on a Shrader keeper.



But first Purdue's secondary let Damien Alford get free up the left side for a 27 yard gain on a pass from Shrader. Thienemen saved a touchdown with a tackle on the the left side of the field.



Then Umari Hatcher dropped what would have been a 38 yard touchdown pass, but Shrader scrambled for 15 yards and then ran it for 20 yards to set Syracuse up at the three yard line. Shrader faked a hand off and Purdue bit, allowing Shrader to run into the end zone untouched on the right side.



3:47 1st Quarter: Syracuse 7, Purdue 0

Purdue goes three and out.

Card attempted three passes, completing a pass to Mockobee for a loss, and Max Klare for a gain of 7 yards before Yaseen couldn't come up with a pass on third down.



Purdue's Jack Ansell punted it 45 yards to the Syracuse 25.



Syracuse would take the ball back with 2:36 to go in the first quarter.

Purdue's defense responds.

After giving up a quick score, Purdue's defense responded with help from an illegal substitution penalty by Syracuse that pushed 2nd and 1 back to 2nd and 6. Purdue then stuffed Allen Jr. up the middle and Brothers jarred a pass loose from Allen Jr. in the flat.



Syracuse's punt team continued to struggle, with Syracuse drawing two flags on the return. A holding during the punt gave Purdue ten yards from the end of the return and then 15 more yards for a late hit that gave Purdue the ball in Syracuse territory just past midfield.

Promising drive ends in Cards second fumble.

Purdue looked to respond quickly with good field positioning, and Deion Burks got his first touch of the game, going 10 yards on a designed run up the right. Then Downing ran for five yards to set up a second and short.



Hudson Card would drop back on second down and get hit from behind, losing the ball, and Syracuse would recover its second fumble of the day.



Purdue came into this game without a turnover on the season.

Damien Alford got behind a Purdue corner again, but the on target pass went right through his hands on second down and it looked like Purdue would force Syracuse into another third and long, but Kydran Jenkins was flagged for roughing the passer and Syracuse would start the second quarter on Purdue's 48 yard line.



Allen Jr. would get free for a 13 yard carry and first down before two incompletions brought Syracuse to another third and long. Shrader dropped back and Purdue appeared to have Syracuse covered, but Shrader stepped up and a hole appeared down the middle of the field and he took off. He went thirty yards untouched before cutting right and absorbing a hit as he crossed the end zone, giving the quarterback his second rushing touchdown of the game.



Syracuse 14, Purdue 0 - 2nd Quarter, 13:44

Card starts dealing.

Trailing by two touchdowns with two lost fumbles, Hudson Card started dealing.



An early third and 7 looked like it might stall Purdue's offense, but Card got outside the pocket right and found tight end Max Klare for twenty yards up the right sideline.



Then Card started dealing. With an open running back in the left flank, Card dropped a beautiful pass over Yaseen's shoulder on a corner route instead. The 25 yard gain was pushed forward 13 more yards when Chase Simmons was flagged for roughing the passer when he knocked Card down late.



Then Mockobee moved Purdue down to the 2 yard line on two carries and Card found Deion Burks for the score on first and goal on a short pass to the right side.



Purdue 7, Syracuse 14 - 2nd Quarter, 11:14

Syracuse special teams not so special.

A series of curious calls and no calls surrounded a promising Syracuse drive.



Joe Anderson was called for a roughing the passer on first down after Purdue kicked off, and then Allen got free on a late developing route to the left for 26 yards. Then a defensive holding call advanced Syracuse to Purdue's 21 yard line and it looked like the Orange were going to respond with another score.



But Purdue's defense held up in coverage long enough on a third down attempt and the defensive line kept contain, forcing Shrader to dance around the pocket before going down on an 11 yard loss and sack for Kydran Jenkins.



Brady Denaburg then pulled his 44 yard field goal left and Purdue took over at its own 26.

Card drops the ball.

Syracuse looked to try and get to Purdue's Hudson Card, sending back to back safety blitzes, but Card delivered twice, once to Sheffield who just couldn't come down with the catch. Then Syracuse sent the safety again and Card found Burks on a skinny post against one on one coverage and Purdue crossed into Syracuse territory to the 40 after the 23 yard gain. Yaseen would then move the chains on another reception and another roughing the passer penalty had Purdue inside the 20 and threatening for more points.



But Hudson Card faked a hand off, but hit the end of the ball on his running back, dislodging the ball from his grip and Syracuse recovered for his third lost fumble of the game.

Shrader shredding

What looked like Purdue points turned into seven for Syracuse in just 3 minutes and 16 seconds.



Shrader's legs continued to gut Purdue's defense. He took a designed run 20 yards to start the drive then added 10 more on the ground to get into Purdue territory. Purdue's defense failed to get to Shrader and the QB was able to hold onto the ball long enough for Alford to get free in the secondary and go 34 yards into scoring territory. Then Syracuse punched it in with a 13 yard carry and 2 yard gain by Allen to take the two touchdown lead.



Syracuse 21, Purdue 7 - Second Quarter 2:34

Third time is the... turnover.

Purdue had just over 2 minutes in the second half to respond to being down two touchdowns. Card got them off to a good start, completing passes to Yaseen, Klare, and Yaseen again before Card tried to fit one into Sheffield cutting across the left hash. He led Sheffield too far and the window was tight, Sheffield barely touched the ball, then the ball bounced off a Syracuse defender and into Justin Barron's hands for Card's first interception of the season and his third turnover over the game.



Syracuse would get the ball at the Purdue 40 after a penalty on the return with just less than a minute remaining in the first half.

Purdue's defense holds on.

Purdue's defense was able to keep Syracuse from extending the lead going into the half after another Purdue turnover on offense. Nic Scourton was able to get to Shrader on third down for his first sack of the game. Syracuse would run the clock down to 1 second left in the half and attempted a Hail Mary on 4th and 11.



But Shrader wouldn't get a pass off as Purdue's rush got to him and he was flushed left before being sacked by Scotty Humpich.

Syracuse 21, Purdue 7 - Start of Second Half

Purdue drops its first drive.

Purdue, down two scores, got the ball to start the second half. Unfortunately, after a Mockobee reception turned into a first down, it was a similar script to the first half with Card getting hit in the backfield and fumbling the ball. This time Purdue recovered, but they were set up with a 3rd and 19 and failed to convert. Punting to the Syracuse 20 yard line.

Cam Allen does it again.

Purdue's defense was able to pick up the offense with a forced turnover of their own. With Syracuse driving again an Allen Jr. reception in the left flat, Shrader put a pass up to his receiver Hatcher but Cam Allen took it from Hatcher for his 12th career interception, third most all-time at Purdue.

Card responds.

Hudson Card gets into the end zone to pull within one touchdown after an incredible catch by Deion Burks up the left sideline gets Purdue inside the 10 yard line.



A couple costly Syracuse penalties help spark Purdue's offense on Purdue's second scoring drive of the game. A roughing the passer on Purdue's first play after the Allen interception got Purdue near midfield. Then a diving, twisting catch by Burks up the left sideline set up Purdue inside the ten. A holding call temporarily pushed Purdue back to the 17, but Jason Simmons Jr. committed a defensive interference call on T.J. Sheffield in the end zone on first down and Purdue got first and goal from the 3 yard line.



Then Card was able to scramble right on second down and run it in from five yards out to give Purdue it's second touch down of the game.



Purdue 14, Syracuse 21 - 3rd Quarter 4:28

Purdue interferes.

Purdue's run defense impressed against Syracuse, continuously stopping Allen inside and forcing long conversions, but Purdue gave up a 26 yard reception up the right side of the field to the 50 yard line on third and 11. Then Purdue was flagged for two defensive pass interference penalties. The first put Syracuse on the 15 yard line, and the second at the Purdue 1 yard line.





End of 3rd Quarter - Syracuse 21, Purdue 14

QB sneak.

After holding up on an Allen Jr. rushing attempt, Shrader was able to QB sneak into the end zone to give Syracuse its fourth touchdown of the game.

Syracuse 28, Purdue 14 - 4th Quarter 14:53

Butter balls and lucky breaks.

Purdue couldn't get out of its own way. After a fourth down conversion, and an 18 yard crossing route to Max Klare, Purdue was threatening inside the Syracuse thirty again. Cue Purdue's fifth turnover, sixth fumble, and fourth lost fumble of the game when Devin Mockobee took a hand off and cut up the left side of the field. He took a big hit, getting spun around, and the ball shot out in front of him. Purdue failed to recover or so it seemed. Instead, after a lengthy review, it was determined Deion Burks touched the ball while his hand was out of bounds, stopping the play dead and keeping the possession with Purdue. A major break for Purdue's comeback attempt with 11:52 left in the game.



Card would convert a first down two plays after the fumble be keeping it himself, and getting out of bounds at the Syracuse 17 yard line. Purdue would then commit a false start but get the yards back and two on a slant route to Yaseen. On second and 8, Tracy cut up the middle on a hand off and picked up a first down, picking up ten yards to the five yard line.



Tracy then punched it into the end zone for Purdue third touchdown on a hand off up the middle, but Ben Freehill yanked his extra point left.



Purdue 20, Syracuse 28 - 4th Quarter 8:38







Purdue defense starts to roll.

Purdue's defense got a boost from its kick-off coverage, with Syracuse getting swarmed at the 13 on the return. Then Purdue was able to get after Shrader, forcing a last second throwaway on second down and forcing a third and long from deep in its own territory. Shrader over throw his receiver late on third down but Botros Alisandro made contact with Alford and another Purdue defensive interference penalty gave Syracuse the first down.



But Purdue stuffed Shrader and Brown on back to back runs and Kane was able to break up a 3rd and 5 pass attempt and Purdue would get the ball back trailing 8 points with 6:20 left in the game.

More fumble reviews and a fourth down.

Purdue looked to cough up another ball with Mockobee being held up and then having the ball taken from him, but after review Purdue got to keep possession, but momentum appeared to be halted. Syracuse stuffed a third and short run and then Burks failed to come up with the pass on a slant route from Card on fourth and one giving Syracuse possession on Purdue's 39 yard line with just under 5 minutes to play.

Shrader strikes again

Purdue's defense was put in a bad spot with Syracuse a first down away from field goal range and Purdue down one possession. Shrader's legs were too much again as Shrader picked up a first, and then went 28 yards to the house on an option read where he kept it and went right side where there was just one Purdue defender occupied by a Syracuse receiver and Shrader went untouched into the end zone.



Syracuse 35, Purdue 20 - 4th Quarter 3:19

That'll do it.