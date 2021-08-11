Purdue 2021 football season ticket sales are on the rise

It has been almost two years since fans have been able to attend a Purdue football game. And, it looks like there is pent-up demand.



With the first game less than a month away, Purdue has sold 33,500 season tickets—which includes public, staff, faculty and student sales. At this time in 2019—the last year fans could attend games--Purdue had sold 33,000 season tickets.



“When you compare the 2021 season to the 2019 season, we’re pacing well ahead,” said Tom Moreland, a senior associate athletics director--strategic initiatives/chief revenue officer. “So, we're grateful for our fans. We think we've put a lot of work in the offseason to really improve the fan experience.”



When fans return to Ross-Ade Stadium on Sept. 4 for the 7 p.m. ET season-opener vs. Oregon State, they will find some new amenities. Among them:



• A south end zone that has been rebranded as the Purdue For Life Foundation South End Zone Patio that will feature two new reserved areas for fans to purchase tickets.

• Enhanced connectivity for mobile devices.

• A 150-foot video board in the south end zone.



The north end zone ribbon board is just two years old, while the sound system has been updated in recent years, too.

“We’re really excited to welcome fans back in Ross-Ade Stadium,” said Moreland. “With Oregon State being a night game, we know it will be an electric atmosphere. Coach (Jeff) Brohm and the players are really looking forward to it."

Moreland says the Oct. 23 visit from Wisconsin in nearing a sellout. Tickets also are available for the other home games: Sept. 4 vs. Oregon State; Sept. 25 vs. Illinois; Oct. 2 vs. Minnesota (Homecoming); Nov. 6 vs. Michigan State; Nov. 27 vs. Indiana.



One of the hottest tickets on the 2021 schedule is an away game: vs. Northwestern in Chicago’s Wrigley Field on Nov. 20.



“I would say for fans that are interested in that game, make sure to call the Purdue ticket office (765-494-3194),” said Moreland. “Expect to see a lot of Gold and Black in that stadium, both with our alumni and fans that live in the Chicagoland area. There also will be a lot of Purdue fans who are going to travel to Chicago for the game.



“The day we announced that game, and the day people could start putting in requests, our phone lines were absolutely flooded. So, it'll be an exciting game.”

Fans are encouraged to download their tickets before arriving at Ross-Ade Stadium in 2021. For more information on the digital ticket process, go to PurdueSports.com/digitaltickets.