 GoldandBlack - Purdue 2022 Target Profile: Merrillville's Kenneth Grant
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-30 22:14:38 -0500') }} football Edit

Purdue 2022 Target Profile: Merrillville's Kenneth Grant

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert
Merrillville's Kenneth Grant
Kenneth Grant is one of several in-state defensive line targets for Purdue.

Indiana's 2022 class is particularly strong on the defensive line, particularly in the Indianapolis area, but Merrillville's Kenneth Grant will also be one of the state's most sought-after D-linemen and a priority for Purdue and new defensive line coach Mark Hagen.

It was Hagen that years earlier recruited future NFL defensive linemen Mike Neal and Kawann Short out of Northwest Indiana during his first stint at Purdue.

ABOUT KENNETH GRANT

True, functional, space-eating nose tackle prospects don't exactly grow on trees these days, but at 6-foot-5, 330 pounds, Grant is precisely that.

