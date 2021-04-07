GoldandBlack - Purdue 2022 Target Profile: West Lafayette Mariere Omonode

Purdue 2022 Target Profile: West Lafayette Mariere Omonode
After pulling both George and Yanni Karlaftis out of West Lafayette High School the past few years, Purdue will again look to the Red Devil defense for a potential recruiting target, as defensive tackle Mariere Omonode has drawn meaningful Boilermaker interest to this point.
ABOUT MARIERE OMONODE
The 6-foot-1, 260-pounder made 67 tackles — 23 of them for loss, with 11 sacks — in eight games during his junior season, prior to a spring in which he's landed a slew of mid-major-type scholarship offers and fielded Power 5 interest.
