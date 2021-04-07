 GoldandBlack - Purdue 2022 Target Profile: West Lafayette Mariere Omonode
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-07 11:04:05 -0500') }} football Edit

Purdue 2022 Target Profile: West Lafayette Mariere Omonode

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert
Mariere Omonode
Purdue is closely watching West Lafayette High School defensive lineman Mariere Omonode. (Rivals.com)

After pulling both George and Yanni Karlaftis out of West Lafayette High School the past few years, Purdue will again look to the Red Devil defense for a potential recruiting target, as defensive tackle Mariere Omonode has drawn meaningful Boilermaker interest to this point.

ABOUT MARIERE OMONODE

The 6-foot-1, 260-pounder made 67 tackles — 23 of them for loss, with 11 sacks — in eight games during his junior season, prior to a spring in which he's landed a slew of mid-major-type scholarship offers and fielded Power 5 interest.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}