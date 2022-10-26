Purdue will need to buckle its chinstrap tightly because its 2023 Big Ten schedule looks challenging.

The recently released conference slate includes games vs. two traditional Big Ten powers: at Michigan and vs. Ohio State. Purdue is 45-14 all-time vs. the Wolverines and 40-15-2 all-time vs. the Buckeyes.



The last time Purdue played Michigan and Ohio State in the same year was 2012. The Boilermakers lost both games under Danny Hope. Purdue last played and beat both Big Ten powers in the same season in 2009.



The conference will remain split in an East-West divisional format, as Purdue will play seven home games for the first time since 2019.



Michigan has won the last four meetings vs. Purdue, which hasn't been to Ann Arbor since 2011 when it lost 36-14. In that game, the coaches were Purdue's Danny Hope vs. Michigan's Brady Hoke. The Boilermakers have gone 3-4 in their last seven games vs. the Buckeyes.

Purdue hasn't played the Wolverines since 2017, when Michigan took a 28-10 victory in West Lafayette. Purdue's last win in the series was in 2009, a 38-36 victory at Michigan. Purdue also won the year before, 48-42, in West Lafayette.

Purdue lost its last game vs. Ohio State, falling 59-31 in Columbus in 2021. But the Boilermakers won the last encounter in West Lafayette, taking a 49-20 decision vs. the No. 2 Buckeyes in 2018.

Purdue's other cross-division foe is annual rival Indiana. And the Boilermakers also have games vs. their traditional West Division opponents.

Purdue's non-conference slate features three FBS schools: Fresno State, at Virginia Tech and Syracuse.