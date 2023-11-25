Purdue and Indiana get together for the Old Oaken Bucket

Purdue played host to the Indiana Hoosiers at Ross-Ade Stadium as a showdown of two 3-8 teams, but when these two in-state rivals get together, it's about more than records. Purdue beat IU, 35-31, to secure the Old Oaken Bucket for another year. In an up and down season, Hudson Card saved his best performance for last, leading Purdue to a fourth quarter touchdown on a 10 yard keeper late in the fourth quarter to complete the double-digit comeback for the Purdue Boilermakers. In his last game of his career, Cam Allen did what he's done for Purdue throughout his career, and intercept the quarterback. It's his 13th interception in his career, tied for second most in school history. At the other end of seniority, true freshman Dillon Thieneman had his sixth and seventh interceptions of the season. Those are the most in school history for a freshman. But it was Card's play late, including a 39 yard touchdown pass on fourth and 2, to go along with his go-ahead touchdown run that allowed Ryan Walter's first season as coach end in victory. Card was 21 of 34 for the game for 275 yards and 3 passing touchdowns to 0 interceptions. He was also Purdue's leading rusher, going for 85 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. Deion Burks led Purdue in receiving with 7 catches for 87 yards including two big plays in the fourth quarter. True freshman George Burhenn had a career day as well, catching 5 for 74 and a touchdown in his first extended action of the season.

Thieneman's world

Purdue won the toss and elected to defer, leaving IU to choose to ge the ball to start the game as to 3-8 teams battled over the Old Oaken Bucket. IU didn't get off to the start it hoped for on the road at Ross-Ade Stadium while Purdue's defense jumped on the Hoosiers early. No surprise, Purdue's star true freshman safety Dillon Thieneman continued his excellent play throughout the season, tackling Jaylin Lucas for a two yard loss after a QB option ended with a toss back to the running back. Thieneman came into the game just two tackles shy from setting the freshman record for most tackles in a season at Purdue. After a short gain on second, Thieneman then picked off his fifth pass of the season on an overthrown ball to the left where the Quarterback and Receiver seemed on different pages. Thieneman was the only one in position to make a play on the ball and he did, returning it inside the Indiana 15 yard line. But Purdue's offense couldn't capitalize with Hudson Card firing towards an open Garrett Miller on third down up the middle. But Card's pass was just long and Miller stretched out and got his hands on the pass but couldn't come down with it and Purdue failed to convert the turnover into points.





Hoosier Post

A sleepy first half picked up late with Indiana's offense getting momentum. Jaylin Lucas went 12 yards on first down on the ground and Brendan Sorsby found Donaven McCulley for 11 on a pass out into the flat to get into Purdue territory. A Sorsby keeper pushed Indiana's possession to the Purdue 33 before Sorsby found Dequece Carter for a 33 yard post route between Purdue's corner coverage and safety. The IU touchdown broke open a 0-0 game with just seconds left in the first quarter.

IU 7, Purdue 0 - 2nd Quarter 15:00

Freshman Spark

Purdue's offense got going to start the second half behind a pair of true freshman making plays. Drive started with Hudson Card finding true freshman Jaron Tibbs for 14 and 8 yards. A three yard loss by Tyrone Tracy Jr., and then Card found another true freshman playing meaningful minutes late as the third string tight end, George Burhenn. Burhenn caught a pass right from Card on 2nd and 13 around the line of scrimmage. Burden was hit immediately after the catch but was able to shake off a tackle and then get up field, keeping his balance just long enough to convert the first down. Card then found Burhenn again, this time for a 33 yard strike of his own to get into the end zone and give Purdue its first touchdown of the game. But Purdue mishandled the extra point and IU would keep the lead, 7-6.

Purdue 6, IU 7 - 2nd Quarter 12:07

Indiana's offense seemed to find something against Purdue, and a Purdue lat hit on the kick off helped set the Hoosiers up with a short field. Starting the possession at the Purdue 49, Sorsby found Donaven on second down for 13 yards to threaten scoring range. Then Sorsby found Donaven for nine yards on first down and IU had the ball at the Purdue 29 with second and short. Three straight carries moved Indiana down the Purdue 10 yard line. Sorsby went back to Donaven and found him for a ten yard grab at the left sideline against one on one coverage for IU's second touchdown of the game.

IU 14, Purdue 6 - 2nd Quarter 8:59

Purdue Secondary

Purdue's offense struggled to match IU's second touchdown, giving the ball back to IU and IU looked to march back down field, but Purdue's secondary stepped up and made a play on back to back drives. Cam Allen added another interception to his impressive career tally on a ball thrown up the right sideline. Allen was able to get to the ball and make a circus catch, just getting his body and elbow in bounds before coming down cleanly with the ball. Then true freshman Dillon Thieneman did make Purdue history, intercepting a pass on the left side of the field. It was his 6th of the season. So in the same game Thieneman set the freshman tackle record, he also set the freshman interception record for Purdue. It wasn't all good news for Purdue though with senior Garrett Miller getting carted off in the second quarter with another leg injury. Miller made his way back this year from an ACL injury that kept him off the field all last season.

Tight End U

Purdue's offense got a boost and more production out of the tight end position despite starting tight end Garett Miller going out with a scary looking leg injury. Card started off Purdue's final scoring drive with another completion to Burhenn. Then another. Devin Mockobee broke a ten yard run up the left side to put Purdue at the Indiana 35 yard line and a 9 yard carry on second down to get within scoring range. Then Hudson Card's legs kept Purdue alive, first on a scramble and then keeping a play alive. Card was able to buy time for back up tight end Drew Biber to get open in the middle of the end zone where Card fired and found the redshirt sophomore for a 16 yard touchdown pass. But Purdue would fail to convert on the two-point conversion and go into the half trailing 14-12.

Purdue 12, Indiana 14 - 3rd Quarter 15:00

Purdue looked to start off hot in the second half, moving it downfield after a big kick return set Purdue up at the 45 yard line. Hudson Card found Jayden Dixon-Veal for a 16 yard reception to the Indiana 31 yard line. A pass interference in the end zone on Indiana set up Purdue at the Indiana 11 yard line. But Dixon-Veal couldn't get a foot down in the end zone and Purdue would have to settle for a 33 yard field goal from Ben Freehill to take the lead 15-14.

Purdue 15, IU 14 - 3rd Quarter 13:02

Kick-Off to the house

Purdue wouldn't have the lead for long. IU's Jaylin Lucas would return the ensuing kick0off 99 yards all the way to the end zone to give IU back the lead, 21-15.



IU 21, Purdue 15 - 3rd Quarter 12:58

Purdue would answer with another field goal after a third and long pass attempt from Card went over the head of Jaron Gibbs. Ben Freehill would hit his career-long, 44 yards, to pull within 3 of IU.

Purdue 18, IU 21 - 3rd Quarter 10:37

Another Hoosier touchdown

Purdue moved the ball to midfield but couldn't convert and had to punt it back to IU.

IU appeared to be stopped on its own drive, but at its own 18 yard line Purdue committed an offsides call that gave IU a first down. IU would then go the length of the field to score another touchdown. Sorsby would connect on a 25 yard pass to E. J. Williams Jr.. Then Purdue would hurt itself against with penalties, hitting Sorsby late on an 11 yard scramble that would move IU up to the Purdue 26 yard line. Another Williams Jr. completion, this time of 17 yards would set up a Josh Henderson catch and run to the end zone where he was able to just get the football across the left pylon for the score.



IU 28, Purdue 18 - 3rd Quarter 1:43

Beautiful play

Purdue needed to answer, staring down 4th and 2nd with just the fourth quarter to play and down ten, Graham Harrell needed get two yards at the Indiana 38 to keep the drive and game alive. Harrell decided to go for all 38 yards instead, calling what looked to be a QB power left with two pulling offensive lineman. Card took the shot gun snapped, tucked and looked left like he was going to take the hole. But Devin Mockobee had leaked out left of the line and went upfield without a Hoosier defender near him. Card saw Mockobee, lobbed a pass to his running back, and Mockobee went 38 yards untouched to the end zone to get Purdue within three.

Purdue 25, IU 28 - 4th Quarter 13:45

After a brilliant 4th down conversion on its last possession, Purdue's Hudson Card pulled off a magical 3rd and 7 conversion on the next one. With Purdue needing eight yards at the Indiana 39 yard line this time, Card looked to be in trouble. He stepped up in the pocket and into two Indiana defensive lineman who converged on the quarterback. But Card was able to pull away, avoid another lineman, and get free right of the pocket. It bought Burhenn time to get open and Card hit his tight end in the chest as he was running parallel to the first down yard to gain. Burhenn would catch and turn up field to pick up ten yards. But Purdue would get stuffed on its first two runs inside the fifteen yard line and a throw to the end zone would get deflected to the ground and Purdue would have to settle for a 35 yard field goal by Freehill to tie the game. Freehill would convert and Purdue would tie the game at 28.

Purdue 28, IU 28 - 4th Quarter 8:41

Indiana started the possession at its own 30 and quickly got to midfield, with Sorsby pulling a defender towards him and then throwing into the vacated space where Williams Jr. got free for a 19 yard gain. Another 16 yard connection to Williams Jr. would get IU to scoring range in Purdue territory. Two carries and IU was facing a third and short in field goal range. Purdue held up Henderson on a carry up the middle and forced IU to kick and make a field goal from 39 yards out to give them the lead late in the third quarter.

IU 31, Purdue 28 - 4th Quarter 5:09

Purdue didn't take long to say they weren't going down easily. IU kicked the kickoff out of bounds and set Purdue near midfield. On the first play, Card looked to his leading receiver, Deion Burks, and found him deep and by himself up the left side of the field. Card's throw was just long that Burks couldn't catch and run with it, but he was able to grab it for a 44 yard gain, going down at the IU 35 yard line. Card would find Burks again on second down for 14 yards to get Purdue to the 6 yard line. After losing four yards on a Mockobee carry, Card would have his number called again, this time for a QB draw. Card would have a hole, then make a tackle miss, and would score the go ahead score for Purdue with 2:39 to play.



Purdue 35, IU 31 - 4th Quarter 2:39