Purdue's starting rotation has been excellent of late, but Friday night the bullpen was able to finish the job. For the third straight game the Purdue starter did not give up a run through the first six innings of the game. Agaisnt Michigan it was Jordan Morales, and he was even better than Luke Wagner and Kyle Iwinski last week. Morales pitched 7 2/3 shutout innings to move to 7-4 on the season as Purdue took game 1 of a critical series at Michigan 4-0. This was a classic pitcher's duel, as neither team scored in the first six innings. Purdue finally broke through with a two-run home run by Keenan Spence with one out in the seventh. Couper Cornblum followed with a double and scored on a two-out single by Mike Bolton Jr. to give Morales a 3-0 lead.

Advertisement

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5QdXJlIEJhcnJlbCBpbiBQdXJlIE1pY2hpZ2FuISEgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9rZWVuYW5zcGVuY2UzMj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AS2VlbmFuU3BlbmNlMzI8L2E+IHNheXMgQ3Jvd24gTWUh ISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQm9pbGVy VXA/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNCb2lsZXJV cDwvYT4g8J+RkfCfh6bwn4e68J+qoyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28v NzJjbzBwUjJPUCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzcyY28wcFIyT1A8L2E+PC9w PiZtZGFzaDsgUHVyZHVlIEJhc2ViYWxsIChAUHVyZHVlQmFzZWJhbGwpIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUHVyZHVlQmFzZWJhbGwvc3Rh dHVzLzE3ODkwNzc1Mzk3ODIwMzc4Mjg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ TWF5IDEwLCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIg Y2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQm9p bGVybWFrZXJzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4j Qm9pbGVybWFrZXJzPC9hPiB0YWNrIG9uIGFuIGluc3VyYW5jZSBhcyBCb2x0 IGRlbGl2ZXJzIGEgMi1vdXQgUkJJIHNpbmdsZSB2cyBVLU0mIzM5O3MgdG9w IHJlbGlldmVyLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0 YWcvQm9pbGVyVXA/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PiNCb2lsZXJVcDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9N aWtlX0JvbHRvbjAxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBNaWtlX0JvbHRv bjAxPC9hPiDimqHvuI88YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0Nv dXBlcl9Db3JuYmx1bT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ291cGVyX0Nv cm5ibHVtPC9hPiYjMzk7cyBkb3VibGUgdHVybnMgaW50byBhIHJ1biBpbiBh IDMtcnVuIGlubmluZy48YnI+PGJyPk1pZCA3dGg6IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9QdXJkdWU/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNQdXJkdWU8L2E+IDMsIE1pY2hpZ2FuIDAg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0lLV3luVTlmR2ciPnBpYy50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9JS1d5blU5ZkdnPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFB1cmR1ZSBCYXNlYmFs bCAoQFB1cmR1ZUJhc2ViYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL1B1cmR1ZUJhc2ViYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNzg5MDc5MTE4MzI5MzI3NzEz P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1heSAxMCwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2Nr cXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Njcmlw dD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Morales worked a 1-2-3 seventh, but ran into some trouble in the eighth. With two outs he gave up a walk and a double, but Avery Cook came on to get a groundout to end the inning. Spence would hit a second home run in the ninth for an insurance run and Cook worked a spotless ninth to seal the win.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn42qIOKeoe+4jyDwn5G5IOKeoe+4jyDwn5KlPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9rZWVuYW5zcGVuY2UzMj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5AS2VlbmFuU3BlbmNlMzI8L2E+IGpvaW5zIFN0ZXZlbnMgJmFt cDsgQ2Fza2VuZXR0ZSBhcyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L2hhc2h0YWcvQm9pbGVybWFrZXJzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jQm9pbGVybWFrZXJzPC9hPiB3aXRoIGEgbXVsdGktSFIg Z2FtZSB0aGlzIHNlYXNvbi4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9oYXNodGFnL0JvaWxlclVwP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij4jQm9pbGVyVXA8L2E+IPCfkZE8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvUHVyZHVlP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jUHVyZHVlPC9hPiB0YWtlcyBhIDQtMCBsZWFkIGlu dG8gdGhlIGJvdHRvbSBvZiB0aGUgOXRoIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by9MNWlIMlJiV1BEIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vTDVpSDJSYldQRDwvYT48 L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBQdXJkdWUgQmFzZWJhbGwgKEBQdXJkdWVCYXNlYmFsbCkg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9QdXJkdWVCYXNlYmFsbC9z dGF0dXMvMTc4OTA4NjIyNzIyMTU5MDI4Nj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5NYXkgMTEsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5j IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpz IiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Morales scattered five hits and gave up four walks, but was able to rely on some excellent defense to keep the Wolverines off the board. In addition to his two home runs at the plate Spence robbed Michigan of a home run in the field.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TcGVuY2UgU2F5cyBObyBTaXIg8J+aqzxicj48YnI+Mm5kIGdhbWUg aW4gYSByb3cgYSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0 YWcvQm9pbGVybWFrZXI/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPiNCb2lsZXJtYWtlcjwvYT4gcm9icyBhIHBvdGVudGlhbCBIUiB3aXRo IGEgbGVhcGluZyBjYXRjaCBhdCB0aGUgd2FsbC4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0JvaWxlclVwP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDty ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jQm9pbGVyVXA8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20va2VlbmFuc3BlbmNlMzI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QEtlZW5hblNwZW5jZTMyPC9hPiDwn5KOPGJyPjxicj5Bbm90 aGVyIDEtMi0zIElubmluZyBmb3IgTW9yYWxlcyBrZWVwcyB1cyBzY29yZWxl c3MgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3FsVjhJMlpscGsiPnBpYy50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9xbFY4STJabHBrPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFB1cmR1ZSBCYXNl YmFsbCAoQFB1cmR1ZUJhc2ViYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL1B1cmR1ZUJhc2ViYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNzg5MDcwNzk1NDEyNDgw NDA5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1heSAxMCwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Js b2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3Jt LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Nj cmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Game 2 of the series is Saturday afternoon at 2pm. Today's win clinches a Big Ten Tournament bid for Purdue, but the Boilers are clearly looking for more. As of this writing Illinois is leading Iowa 9-4 in the fifth inning, so the Illini would maintain first place in the Big Ten. Indiana and Nebraska, who were tied with Purdue for second coming into today, were locked in a close game with Indiana leading 2-1 in the sixth.

Boiler Upload is now a partner with Seatgeek. Use Discount code is BOILERUPLOADRIVALS to get $20 off your first purchase at Seatgeek.com