Ryan Walters Boilers respond against his former team.

It seems fitting that Ryan Walters would pick up his second victory as head coach, and first against his former team, behind his team's best defensive performance of the season.



Purdue's defense scored a touchdown, and got to Illinois Quarterback Luke Altmyer all game to lead Purdue to the 44-19 victory. Ryan Walters left the position of defensive coordinator at Illinois to become Purdue's head coach in the off-season. He now has his first win in Big Ten play after beating those same Fighting Illini and coach Bret Bielema.



Purdue's defense set a season-high with 5 sacks and had its most disruptive performance of the season. Purdue nearly shut Illinois out in the second half, but Illinois scored a meaningless touchdown in the fourth quarter before failing to convert on a two-point conversion. But the defense got started early, scoring Purdue's first touchdown of the game on a Markevious Brown sack that forced a fumble that Malik Langham dove and fell on to give Purdue its first lead of the game, 10-3.



Yanni Karlaftis picked up his first sack of his career, and came up with a tackle for loss on fourth down that set up Purdue's fifth touchdown of the game. He was one of five different players to record a sack for the Boilers.



Not to be outdone by its defense, Purdue's offense was on a roll, too, particularly on the ground where all three running backs got into the end zone with Tyrone Tracy Jr. leading the way with his first 100 yard performance, going 112 yards on 21 carries.



Devin Mockobee had another 67 yards on 14 carries.



Dylan Downing added in his first touchdown of the year, a 17 yard carry that saw him cut left and then run through a defender at the goal line.



All wasn't happy in the backfield though with Devin Mockobee coughing up his sixth fumble of the year, and his second lost fumble of the year. It's his second game with a lost fumble in a row. It was Purdue's only turnover in the game. But Purdue had a balanced attack, going for 217 yards in the air behind 18-26 throwing from Hudson Card including 2 touchdown passes and 189 yards on the ground.



Purdue dominated third downs, a welcomed change to early season troubles. They were 8 of 13 on third down while holding Illinois to 1-13 on third down attempts.



Deion Burks had a big day catching 5 passes for 83 yards and a touchdown while tight end Garrett Miller hauled in a 28 yard touchdown reception.





Pumpkin Spice

Fall was in the air, and Illinois orange made its way into West Lafayette.



For their trouble, the Fighting Illini kicked a 24 yard field goal to go up 3-0 to start the game.



For Purdue it was a troubling familiar start with Illinois burning them on the first play with a QB run. Luke Altmyer faked a hand off and ran up the right side on the first play of the game for 39 yards, putting Illinois into Purdue's side of the field after a penalty on Purdue's first kick off set up Illinois with good field position. Illinois would go on and convert on a fourth and 1 to set themselves up with a first and ten from the Purdue 15.



Purdue would force a second fourth and one, this time at the six, but Illinois would elect to kick and Caleb Griffin would knock it in from 24 yards away.

Illinois 3, Purdue 0 - 1st Quarter 9:49

Give Em a Flag

Purdue continues to shoot itself in the foot as yards don't equal points again for Purdue.



Purdue had a chance to get into scoring range on fourth and one from the Illinois 39, but Purdue's Mahamane Mousse committed a false start and Ryan Walters brought out his punting team to come on the field. Deion Burks took a big shot on the second play of the game on an over throw up the left sideline. Burks extended for the ball and after it sailed past, Tahveon Nicholson committed a late hit that gave Purdue the first down and moved them to almost midfield. Splitting running back duty, after Tyrone Tracy Jr. got the start, he was tackled just short on a third down catch to set up the fourth and one. Devin Mockobee converted on a third and short on an earlier reception.

Corner back blitz

Markevious Brown said he liked to be challenged and defensive coordinator Kevin Kane challenged him with getting to the quarterback on Illinois' 2nd and 8 play. He did, hitting Altmyer on the blindside and knocking the ball out which jumped forward into the end zone where Malik Langham fell on it for Purdue's first touchdown. Illinois would block the extra point. It was Markevious Brown's first career sack.

Purdue 6, Illinois 3 - 1st Quarter 5:48

Defensive Momentum

While a defensive touchdown will make the highlights, Purdue might be even more encouraged by its next defensive series, stopping Illinois and forcing a three and out to give Purdue the ball back at its 34 yard line.

Wrapped up

It was Illinois' time to make a defensive stop after a series of Devin Mockobee runs gave Purdue an early first down, including getting wide on the left side and going over a defender while getting hit to launch him in the air and out of bounds. Hudson Card was then sacked on a third and seventh that looked to end Purdue's drive.



But Jack Ansell was hit hard while trying to punt. It was ruled roughing the kicker initially, but a review showed that Denzel Daxon got his hand on the kick, voiding the penalty and giving Illinois the ball back at its own 47 netting just 11 yards on the punt attempt.

Defensive game

Altmyer was called for throwing the ball past the line of scrimmage on third and long, and Purdue came up with another stop after a blocked punt gave Illinois great field position. Illinois picked up 13 yards and a first down on its first play of the drive on a reception to Tip Reiman to get Illinois inside Purdue territory. But Purdue would sack Altmyer again and tackle him on second down behind the line of scrimmage to set up third and long before the Altmyer penalty forced Illinois to punt again.

Red Dead Zone

A promising Purdue drive again fell to a lost fumble.



Tyrone Tracy Jr. got Purdue rolling early in the second quarter with carries of 7 and 14 yards, and then Hudson Card kept Purdue going finding Max Klare for an 18 yard gain on a late crosser that set Purdue up in Illinois territory. Tracy Jr. then rushed for 15 yards on two carries to get Purdue to the Illinois 27 before Devin Mockobee came in and took a hand off left, lowering his shoulder and delivering a blow to an Illinois defender. But for the sixth time this year, he also lost the ball. It was blown dead on the field, but review showed a clear fumble and recovery for Illinois. Illinois would gain possession.

Illinois responds

It didn't take long for Illinois to take advantage of the turnover.

Pay Bryant went 17 yards on a catch where Dillon Thieneman had to make a touchdown saving tackle. Then Isaiah Williams got loose up the left side for a 49 yard gain before being dragged out of bounds. Josh McCray would then go up the middle the final seven yards for the Illini touchdown, the first of the game for Illinois.

Illinois 10, Purdue 6 - 2nd Quarter 7:52

Downing the ball

Purdue's offense responded.



With Garrett Miller going down early int he drive, Hudson Card looked to his freshman tight end Max Klare on a key third down conversion. Klare couldn't come up with the pass up the left seam, but drew a flag on Nicario Harper who was called for the defensive pass interference. Then Card flashed a perfect ball up the right side to Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen for a 30 yard gain that set Purdue up at the Illinois 16 yard line.



Dylan Downing then capped off the drive taking a hand off left and bursting through the line before colliding with a defender at the goal line and pushing forward into the end zone for Purdue's first offensive touchdown of teh game.

Purdue 13, Illinois 10 - 2nd Quarter 5:46

Rough Day for Altmyer

Illinois' offensive line struggled to contain Purdue's pass rush, and Altmyer was sacked on second and 21 after a penalty pushed Illinois back into a 1st and 20. Illinois would be forced to just run the ball up the middle on third down before punting it to Purdue out of its own end zone.

Big Booting

Card got Purdue rolling again, connecting with TJ Sheffield on the first play for 16 yards. Then a couple of 7 yards run, and a completion to Devin Mockobee set up Purdue to take a shot down field to Deion Burks on third down in the left end zone. Burks couldn't come down with it and Purdue had to settle for a 40 yard field goal by Julio Macias.



The game clock became nonoperational during the drive.

Purdue 16, Illinois 10 - 2nd Quarter 0:30

No Clock, No Problem

Illinois looked content to run out the last of the first half after receiving the kick off in the end zone with thirty seconds to go. But its hand off to Kaden Feagin went for 19 yards and Illinois called its second timeout at the Illinois 44 with 23 seconds remaining.



Then Altmyer got free on a scramble on the next play after decent coverage by Purdue forced him out of the pocket. The run went for 15 yards and set Illinois up at the Purdue 41 yard line. Illinois would stop the clock with a spike as it tried to move into scoring range. After taking a shot deep left and overthrowing his target, Altmyer hit a six yard out route to the sideline to set Illinois up for a 53 yard field goal.



Caleb Griffin would make the field goal to pull Illinois within three.

Illinois 13, Purdue 16 - End of Second Quarter

Strong start

Purdue got the ball to start the second half and methodically moved down the field before Card found Miller down the left seam for a touchdown.



Purdue did a little bit of everything in its first drive of the second half. Tracy Jr. started the series with three straight carries, going 4, 4, and 8 yards for the first first down of the half. Then Card found Yaseen for a five yard gain. A Tracy carry and then flag on a defensive holding set Purdue up at the Illinois 42 yard line. Purdue methodically moved the ball from there before Garrett Miller got free on a seam route up the left hash and Card found him in the end zone for a 28 yard TD pass.

Purdue 23, Illinois 13 - 3rd Quarter - 9:59

Bryant drops the response

Illinois looked to respond to Purdue's early touchdown with a deep shot of its own. Altmyer had Pat Bryant behind a cornerback and put the ball right on his receiver's hands, but Bryant couldn't catch it after a bobble and Altmyer's next pass would go incomplete and Illinois would punt the ball back to Purdue.

Klare Scare

Purdue would go three and out on this series, but worse, Max Klare went down with a non-contact injury on first down. It looked like Card had found Klare with a lot of room to run on a roll out to the right. Card completed the pass and Klare turned to move up field, but his foot planted and he went to the ground in pain. Klare needed assistance to get off the field, limping noticeably. Klare has been one of Purdue's bright spots on offense, a freshman tight end who helped fill the void for Garrett Miller at tight end while Miller finished recovering from a knee injury from last season.



The drive would end with Card being dropped for a sack at the 2 yard line.

Familiar Name, First Time

Illinois' offense was held in check against by a Purdue defense starting to show its teeth. Illinois drive ended with a familiar pa announcement: Karlaftis with the sack.



But this was the first time in Yanni Karlaftis' career that the line was for him. His sack on third time forced Illinois to punt with just over five minutes left in the third quarter.

Burks, Burks, Burks

Purdue's offense didn't take long to build its biggest lead of the year.



Illinois helped with an early face mask penalty and then Hudson Card found Deion Burks 44 yards down field. Burks had to lay out for it, but made the grab to set up Purdue inside the five yard line. Devin Mockobee would then cap off the drive with his third rushing touchdown of the season.



Purdue 30, Illinois 13 - 3rd Quarter 3:41

Karlaftis Again

Illinois now down three scores, needed to get something going on offense. A six yard run on first down set up a second and short, but a spread five formation allowed Purdue to send the house and Cam Allen nearly came away with an interception when he broke on a slant pattern in the slot. A three yard Feagin carry then set Illinois up with fourth and one and decision to make from its own 33 yard line.



Coach Brett Bielema decided to go for it and handed it off to Feagin up the middle, but Yanni Karlaftis was in the backfield again and came up with a tackle for loss to give Purdue the ball in Illinois territory at the 33.

Ground and Pund and End Around

Purdue then got to work on the ground, punishing Illinois with an 11 yard and 5 yard run by Tracy Jr. to start the drive and get inside the Illinois 20. Then Dylan Downing would push Purdue to the ten yard line before a shovel pass allowed Burks to get wide on the right side and beat Illinois to the corner of the end zone for a touchdown pass.

Purdue 37, Illinois 13 - 3rd Quarter 0:21

Get up and SACK

Illinois was once again halted after a first down on its first play. After off setting penalties, Purdue's Kydran Jenkins got to Altmyer and brought down the QB again. It was Purdue's fifth sack of the game and again forced Illinois into a third and long. Illinois attempted to get a screen pass past Purdue's defensive rush but Mo Omonode chased down Josh McCray and Illinois was forced to punt again with just over 13 minutes left in the game.

Running it out

Purdue's main objective became moving the clock. Tracy was able to pick up one first down before getting shut down on a third and short near midfield. Purdue elected to punt up 24 points and Illinois would get the ball back with just under ten minutes to play.

Late Game Charge?

With Purdue trying to run the clock out on offense, Illinois moved to score quick, trying to eliminate a three possession game that would call for three TD's and three two-point conversions. Illinois got on the board for the first time in the second half, going 83 yards on 9 plays including a 4th and 10 conversion to get in the end zone when Altmyer threw it up in the air for Pat Bryant who was able to come down with it in the right corner of the end zone.



But Illinois failed to convert on the two-point conversion with Purdue's Kydran Jenkins getting to Altmyer for another sack.



Illinois 19, Purdue 37 - 4th Quarter 6:27

A Final Exclamation