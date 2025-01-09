Purdue 68, Rutgers 50: Postgame Video

For the seconds traight road game Purdue was able to pull away for a comfortable road win, something that can never be taken for granted in Big Ten play. After Rutgers cut it to 46-41 with just over 10 minutes to play the Boilermakers found another gear, finishing the game on a 22-9 run fo a 68-50.

Braden Smith had yet another double-double with 16 points and 14 assists while Fletcher Loyer became the 57th player in Purdue history to reach the 1,000 point scoring mark for a career. He came into the game needing just four points and he finished with 13.

Purdue struggled to shoot from long range, going just 4 of 24 from three, but Rutgers committed 12 first half turnovers to allow the Boilers to open a nice early lead. Purdue also held Dylan Harper, the Big Ten's leading scorer, to just 6 points, though Harper was questionable with an illness before the game.

Here is Boiler Upload's postgame video from Piscataway.