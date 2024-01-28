Purdue's not had many good moments in New Jersey and it looked like it was going to change things around, but the Rutgers mounted a furious comeback in the second half before ultimately succumbing to Zach Edey and the Boilers, 68-60



Purdue had lost its previous three games at Rutgers.



Zach Edey had 26 points and 12 rebounds, Braden Smith had 19 points, and Lance Jones had 10 rebounds, 8 assists, and 5 steals for the Boilers who win a nervy one in Piscataway.



It was Purdue's defense that led the way for the #2 Boilermakers in the first half with Rutgers not making any of its 8 three-point attempts and turning the ball over 7 times.



Rutgers frenzied defense didn't faze Purdue early, with Braden Smith taking advantage and getting open for an early three to give Purdue a 3-2 lead.



Smith would add an And-1 lay up and two free throws before Fletcher Loyer drove by five-star freshman Gavin Griffiths and got a lay up to put Purdue up 12-4 early.



While Smith was doing the scoring, starting two-guard Lance Jones did everything else. He didn't score in the first half, but he had 5 assists and 5 rebounds. But defensively set the tone for Purdue. In three possessions, Jones walked away with two of his three steals, including picking Derek Simpson's pocket clean and running up the court where he hit Caleb Furst with a behind the back pass for a lay up that gave Purdue a 21-7 lead with 9:43 in the first half.



Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell would call a timeout to try and stem the tide of the #2 Boilers hot start.



It worked.



Offensive rebounds kept Rutgers in it for the entire half, out rebounding Purdue 21-18 in total, and grabbing 11 offensive rebounds to Purdue's 3 in the first half.



Rutgers would go on a 9-0 run after Jamichael Davis grabbed an offensive rebound and got the put back and drew a foul. Clifford Omoruyi would get a put back on the next possession.



Braden Smith would then turn the ball over for Purdue, sailing a pass into the crowd.



Derek Simpson and Aundre Hyatt would both get mid-range jumpers to fall and Rutgers deficit would fall to just 21-16.



But Mason Gillis would knock down a three-pointer on an in bounds and a mid-range jumper off a screen and Zach Edey would get going with a hook shot inside that'd push Purdue back up double-digits.



A final exclamation on the half would be delivered from Braden Smith delivering a perfect alley oop to Zach Edey who flushed it with two hands while drawing a whistle.



Purdue would carry a 33-20 lead into half.

But there's something about games in Jersey Mike's Arena for Purdue and Rutgers weren't gonna go down without swinging.



Rutgers ramped up its pressure in the second half, but more importantly got some shots to fall. Including its first made three of the game when Aundrew Hyatt knocked one down to cut the lead to 38-27.



But Purdue looked to weather the storm until freshman Gavin Griffiths three followed by a Braden Smith turnover allowed a Omoruyi basket to get the game back to single-digits, 43-34.



After forcing Matt Painter to call a timeout, Rutgers set up press then forced another turnover by forcing a 10-second violation. Griffiths again knocked down a shot off an in bounds, and the once substantial Purdue lead was down to just five.



Aundre Hyatt then cut it further, getting the Scarlet Knights to 46-43 on an And-1. A Noah Fernandes three would get Rutgers within two before a Zach Edey dunk and foul gave Purdue an inch of breathing room, 53-48 with just under eight to play.



But Purdue was too much for Rutgers and points were too hard to come by late. Braden Smith's lay up and Zach Edey's dunk to extend the lead to 64-55 would give Purdue enough breathing room to carry the win out of New Jersey.



