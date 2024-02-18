Columbus, Ohio is turning into a house of horrors for Purdue, as the #2 Boilers fall to the Buckeyes 73-69.



A few blocks away and in the same city from where Purdue lost its NCAA Tournament game as a #1 seed last season, Purdue was in another tight one against an opponent it should dominate.



It looked like for a second, Lance Jones was going to save Purdue when his three-pointer, just the third of the game for Purdue, tied things up at 65-65 after Purdue went into half-time trailing and trailed the entire second half to that moment.



But Jamison Battle was too much for Purdue, time and again. On a night where Jamison knocked down 3 three-pointers, it was a final mid-range pull up over Fletcher Loyer that would seal Ohio State's upset victory in Jake Diebler's first game as interim head coach after Chris Holtmann was fired last week.



Zed Key would follow up Battle's three with another steal on Zach Edey, and Ohio State would ice the game at the line, giving Purdue just its third loss of the season.



Zach Edey became the all-time leading rebounder at Purdue, but second chance points and turnovers cost Purdue again.



Bruce Thornton had 22 points to match Zach Edey for game-high, and the Buckeyes in its first game since firing former coach Chris Holtmann pick up the upset at home against the Big Ten leading Boilermakers.



Zach Edey had 22 points and Braden Smith had 12 points, 5 rebounds, and 7 assists, but Purdue didn't get any production off the bench and played poorly for a first half for the second straight game and took a deficit in at half time.



This time Purdue couldn't come back, shooting 23 of 53 from the floor while giving up 22 points off turnovers in the stunning upset.

Another first half misfiring

For the second straight game, Purdue's Zach Edey got into foul trouble and the offense with him on the bench struggled.



Fletcher Loyer and Lance Jones both went 1 of 7 from the floor in the first half against Ohio State. Purdue as a team finished the first half going 1 of 8 from the floor including not scoring in the final 2:44 of the half.



To counteract it, Purdue gave up looks at the rim to Ohio State, and a 6-0 run to finish the half had the Buckeyes in its first game without former head coach Chris Holtmann up at the half on #2 Purdue, 35-30.



Purdue did find its touch from the free throw line, keeping them in this one. It knocked down all 7 attempts from the line in the first half.



But made just 1 of 4 three-point attempts. The first attempt of the game was a Lance Jones three from the corner that was part of an 8-0 Purdue run to start the game. Purdue wouldn't get another three to go for the half.



Ohio State also won the possession battle, out rebounding Purdue 16-15 while forcing 6 turnovers compared to committing just 4.



Bruce Thornton led the way for the Buckeyes with 14 points from the point guard spot.



Trey Kaufman-Renn's 7 points were the most for the Boilers in the first half.

Live turnovers

Again Purdue's kryptonite is live turnovers. Matt Painter mentioned it after the game, and his players echoed the accountability after the game. Purdue is giving teams too many easy baskets with its inability to keep track of the ball.



Purdue had 14 turnovers against Ohio State today in the upset, and those 14 turnovers resulted in 22 points for the Buckeyes. Combine that with Purdue getting out rebounded in the first half, and the Boilers lost the possession war with the Buckeyes and it cost them.

Bench outplayed

Matt Painter was clear about his bench after the game, he needed more from them. While Mason Gillis has handled most the scoring load for Purdue off the bench, he had just 2 points against Ohio State and the bench combined for just 4 points as a team.



Meanwhile, Ohio State's bench scored 26 points in its upset of Purdue.



Purdue's bench combined to go 2 of 7 from the floor in 52 minutes of action. In a night where Purdue's offense as a whole struggled, it couldn't get any help with its reserves.

