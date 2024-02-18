Columbus, Ohio is turning into a house of horrors for Purdue, as the #2 Boilers fall to the Buckeyes 73-69. Zach Edey became the all-time leading rebounder at Purdue, but second chance points and turnovers cost Purdue again. Bruce Thornton had 22 points to match Zach Edey for game-high, and the Buckeyes in its first game since firing former coach Chris Holtmann pick up the upset at home against the Big Ten leading Boilermakers. Zach Edey had 22 points and Braden Smith had 12 points, 5 rebounds, and 7 assists, but Purdue didn't get any production off the bench and played poorly for a first half for the second straight game and took a deficit in at half time. This time Purdue couldn't come back, shooting 23 of 53 from the floor while giving up 22 points off turnovers in the stunning upset.

For the second straight game, Purdue's Zach Edey got into foul trouble and the offense with him on the bench struggled.



Fletcher Loyer and Lance Jones both went 1 of 7 from the floor in the first half against Ohio State. Purdue as a team finished the first half going 1 of 8 from the floor including not scoring in the final 2:44 of the half.



To counteract it, Purdue gave up looks at the rim to Ohio State, and a 6-0 run to finish the half had the Buckeyes in its first game without former head coach Chris Holtmann up at the half on #2 Purdue, 35-30.



Purdue did find its touch from the free throw line, keeping them in this one. It knocked down all 7 attempts from the line in the first half.



But made just 1 of 4 three-point attempts. The first attempt of the game was a Lance Jones three from the corner that was part of an 8-0 Purdue run to start the game. Purdue wouldn't get another three to go for the half.



Ohio State also won the possession battle, out rebounding Purdue 16-15 while forcing 6 turnovers compared to committing just 4.



Bruce Thornton led the way for the Buckeyes with 14 points from the point guard spot.



Trey Kaufman-Renn's 7 points were the most for the Boilers in the first half.