On Friday night Purdue remained red hot in the Big Ten, and as a result, it is still in first place. Catcher Connor Caskenette continued his hot streak at the plate by driving in five runs as Purdue scored five runs in the last two innings to earned a series opening win over rival Indiana 7-4. Jordan Morales went 5 2/3 innings and gave up just two runs to keep Purdue in it. Avery Cook then got the win with an inning and 2/3 of work before Aaron Suval got his second save of the season. Indiana got on the board first with a two-out RBI single from Joey Brenczewski in the top of the first. The lead was shortlived, however, as Mike Bolton Jr. walked and Camden Gasser reached on an error before Caskenette brought them both home on a two-run double to left.

Advertisement

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DYXNrIFN0YXlzIFNjYWxkaW5nIPCflKU8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQm9pbGVybWFrZXJzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFt cDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jQm9pbGVybWFrZXJzPC9hPiBzY29y ZSBpbiB0aGUgMXN0IGlubmluZyBmb3IgdGhlIDZ0aCBzdHJhaWdodCBnYW1l LiAxMiBSQkkgaW4gdGhlIGxhc3QgMyBnYW1lcyBmb3IgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DYXNrZW5ldHRlXz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5AQ2Fza2VuZXR0ZV88L2E+LiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQm9pbGVyVXA/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNCb2lsZXJVcDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvL0pJNTd2bXR5MGQiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9KSTU3dm10eTBkPC9h PjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFB1cmR1ZSBCYXNlYmFsbCAoQFB1cmR1ZUJhc2ViYWxs KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1B1cmR1ZUJhc2ViYWxs L3N0YXR1cy8xNzg2NTIxOTA2ODg5Mjk4MDQ0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPk1heSAzLCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3lu YyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5q cyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

The score stayed 2-1 through five innings before Indiana tied it on a double from Tyler Cerny in the sixth that chased Morales from the mound. Cook got out of the jam, however, with a line drive out by Brenczewski. Caskenette came through again in the seventh with runners at second and third with two outs. He laced a single up the middle to score Gasser and Ty Gill to make it 4-2. The Hoosiers got a run back in the top of the eighth on a solo home run from Devin Taylor, but poor fielding again helped Purdue in the bottom of the inning.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvTWlk ZGxlV2lucz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I01p ZGRsZVdpbnM8L2E+ISEgQ2FzayBEZWxpdmVycyBBZ2FpbiEhPGJyPjxicj40 IFJCSSBUb25pZ2h0LCAxNCBpbiB0aGUgbGFzdCAzIEdhbWVzISEgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0JvaWxlclVwP3NyYz1o YXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jQm9pbGVyVXA8L2E+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ2Fza2VuZXR0ZV8/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENhc2tlbmV0dGVfPC9hPiAg8J+UpSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vc2E1TTlBYzAzYiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3Nh NU05QWMwM2I8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUHVyZHVlIEJhc2ViYWxsIChAUHVy ZHVlQmFzZWJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUHVy ZHVlQmFzZWJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE3ODY1NDgyODczMzM0MTI5NTM/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWF5IDQsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rp dj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Logan Sutter led off the inning with a single and pinch runner Corbin Mallott stole second for him. After a strikeout Breck Nowik reached on catcher's interference, then Gill reached on a fielder's choice where a throwing error allowed Mallott to score. Nowik would score on a wild pitch and Caskenette would pick up his fifth RBI with a bases loaded two out walk. Those three insurances runs came in handy, as Indiana did get a run on a sac fly in the ninth, but couldn't manage anything more. Purdue was the beneficiary of four Indiana errors on the night, and Purdue got three runs as a direct result of those errors. The catcher's intereference call and a wild pitch in the 8th were also huge. The win moves Purdue two games ahead of Indiana in the Big Ten standings, and Purdue gained a game on Michigan as well since the Wolverines lost to Michigan State 3-2 in 10 innings. Nebraska stayed a game behind Purdue with a 10-7 win over Minnesota, while Illinois lost to Ohio State 7-5, so Purdue moved a game ahead of the Illini and the Boielrs are now in first place all alone. Game 2 is Saturday afternoon at 2pm at Alexander Field. Purdue will get B1G Player of the Year candidate Luke Gaffney back from his three-game suspension, while the five RBI from Caskenette moves him into first place in the league in that category with 65.

Big Ten Baseball Standings Team Big Ten Record Purdue 12-4 Illinois 11-5 Nebraska 11-5 Indiana 10-6 Michigan 10-6 Iowa 11-8 Ohio State 8-8 Michigan State 8-8 Maryland 9-10 Minnesota 7-11 Minnesota 6-10 Rutgers 3-13 Northwestern 2-14

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgc2NlbmUgYXQgQWxleGFuZGVyIEZpZWxkIGFzIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vYWFyb25fc3V2YWw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QEFhcm9uX1N1dmFsPC9hPiAmYW1wOyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NhbV9nYXNzZXIzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBDYW1fR2Fzc2VyMzwvYT4gdGVhbSB1cCBmb3IgdGhlIGdhbWUtZW5k aW5nIG91dCBhdCAybmQgYXMgdGhlIElVIHJ1bm5lciB0cmllZCB0byBjYXRj aCB0aGUgQm9pbGVycyBzbGVlcGluZy48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvUHVyZHVlP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jUHVyZHVlPC9hPiBoYXMgd29uIDYgc3RyYWlnaHQgb3Zl cmFsbCAmYW1wOyAxMSBpbiBhIHJvdyBpbiBCaWcgVGVuIHBsYXksIHRoZSBs b25nZXN0IGNvbmZlcmVuY2Ugd2luIHN0cmVhayBpbiB0aGUgbGVhZ3VlIHNp bmNlIDIwMTguIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9rSjNVWjFsdzFvIj5w aWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20va0ozVVoxbHcxbzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBQdXJk dWUgQmFzZWJhbGwgKEBQdXJkdWVCYXNlYmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9QdXJkdWVCYXNlYmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTc4NjU2NTEz MDE4NjA5NjkxMz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXkgNCwgMjAyNDwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Boiler Upload is now a partner with Seatgeek. Use Discount code is BOILERUPLOADRIVALS to get $20 off your first purchase at Seatgeek.com