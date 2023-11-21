After struggling in game one, Fletcher Loyer wanted to make a statement for #2 Purdue as it played #7 Tennessee in the semi-final of the Maui Invitational.





Loyer's statement was simple, Purdue wasn't going to lose. Loyer scored Purdue's first seven points, and came up with a big steal late to spark Purdue who in the midst of an ugly game marred by free throws, pulled away from Tennessee, 71-67, to advance to the Maui Invitational Championship game against the winner of Kansas and Marquette who follow their game.





With Zach Edey in foul trouble, and two Tennessee players fouling out, it was the physical, rugged game that usually favors the Volunteers, but Fletcher Loyer's grit and Edey's size late was too much for Tennessee to overcome.





Time and again, when Purdue needed a player, Loyer was there.





With just over five to play, Purdue's possession was going nowhere. Loyer got the ball and went right across the elbow with the shot clock expiring. Loyer rose up, drew contact, and somehow got the ball to go and Purdue would go up 61-56 with over five to play.

With the game within a possession and just three minutes to play, Tennessee had the ball with a chance to take the lead. Loyer jumped a pass and got a steal that allowed Purdue to go down and extend the lead.

With Tennessee down just one, it was Loyer who grabbed a rebound off a box out and drew a foul to put Purdue up three, 67-64 with just a couple minutes to play.

It was a career day for Loyer, who finished with 27 points and 6 rebounds.

He had help from the Player of the Year, Zach Edey who had 23 points and 10 rebounds in 26 minutes of action.















