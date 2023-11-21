Purdue 71, Tennessee 67- Maui Invitational Quick Recap
After struggling in game one, Fletcher Loyer wanted to make a statement for #2 Purdue as it played #7 Tennessee in the semi-final of the Maui Invitational.
Loyer's statement was simple, Purdue wasn't going to lose. Loyer scored Purdue's first seven points, and came up with a big steal late to spark Purdue who in the midst of an ugly game marred by free throws, pulled away from Tennessee, 71-67, to advance to the Maui Invitational Championship game against the winner of Kansas and Marquette who follow their game.
With Zach Edey in foul trouble, and two Tennessee players fouling out, it was the physical, rugged game that usually favors the Volunteers, but Fletcher Loyer's grit and Edey's size late was too much for Tennessee to overcome.
Time and again, when Purdue needed a player, Loyer was there.
With just over five to play, Purdue's possession was going nowhere. Loyer got the ball and went right across the elbow with the shot clock expiring. Loyer rose up, drew contact, and somehow got the ball to go and Purdue would go up 61-56 with over five to play.
With the game within a possession and just three minutes to play, Tennessee had the ball with a chance to take the lead. Loyer jumped a pass and got a steal that allowed Purdue to go down and extend the lead.
With Tennessee down just one, it was Loyer who grabbed a rebound off a box out and drew a foul to put Purdue up three, 67-64 with just a couple minutes to play.
It was a career day for Loyer, who finished with 27 points and 6 rebounds.
He had help from the Player of the Year, Zach Edey who had 23 points and 10 rebounds in 26 minutes of action.
First Half
Purdue knew that Tennessee, the nation's best defensive team, was going to want to be physical with its guards and Zach Edey, but 39 free throw attempts in the first half was ugly even for a Tennessee games.
After an early free throw advantage for Purdue, Rick Barnes was called for a technical and the whistle started to go both ways in the final eight minutes of the half.
Regardless of officiating, Purdue would have liked to take more advantage of its 26 trips to the line. Purdue made just 16 of 26 free throws in the first half, including Zach Edey missing his first six attempts after shooting 27 of 30 over his last three games.
Despite the 26-16 free throw advantage, it was Purdue's bigs that all ended up going into the half in foul trouble. Zach Edey, Caleb Furst, Trey Kaufman-Renn, and Mason Gillis all went into the first half with two fouls.
Tennessee's Tobe Awaka went in with three fouls, Jonas Aidoo had two, and so did J.P. Estrella for the Volunteers.
It was one of Purdue's strangest halves of the season with just two players scoring until Caleb Furst made one of two free throws with just over two minutes left in the half.
The scoring burden fell on Fletcher Loyer while Tennessee battled with Edey inside. Loyer scored Purdue's first seven points, hitting a three early, getting to the line on a drive, and hitting a floater. He had 17 in the first half, but needed 13 shots to do it and made just 2 of his 7 three-point attempts.
Edey was held in check by his standards making just 2 of 5 attempts, and scoring 10 points but he had his chanced to hurt Tennessee at the line with 12 free throw attempts. He converted on just half but his offensive rebounding kept Purdue in it. As a team, Purdue out offensive rebounded Tennessee 12 to 4.
Dalton Knecht continued to be the Volunteers best offensive weapon, scoring 13, and making two three-pointers.
But the first half will be marked by an ugly, physical game with inconsistent whistles.
Tennessee looked like it was too much for Purdue early, responding to Loyer's scoring outburst with a 10-0 run that had Purdue trailing 20-11.
Purdue at one point missed 10 straight shots.
Whistles, whistles, and more whistles
This one was a slugfest and the refs from the jump didn't seem to have a good handle on how to deal with two physical teams. Both teams struggled to convert with all their opportunities, and there were a lot of opportunities.
Tennessee would go 21-30 from the free throw line.
Purdue went 29-48 from the line.
The bad shooting carried out to the three-point line where Tennessee was 8 of 30 and Purdue was 4 of 15.