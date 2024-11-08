Purdue 72, Northern Kentucky 50 | After game press videos

Purdue took down Northern Kentucky, 72-50 to move to 2-0 on the season. Purdue's non-conference regular season win streak continues after not losing in the non-conference the last three seasons.



With Daniel Jacobsen going down with an early leg injury, Will Berg stepped up to play his best 17 minutes of action of the season. Berg had 7 points and 7 rebounds and tied for a team high +27 +/-. It earned him a spot on the post game podium alongside Purdue's junior guard tandem, Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer.



Smith was relatively quiet for his standards with 11 points, 7 assists, and 2 rebounds.



Loyer was once again Purdue's leading scorer, dropping 16 points on 9 field goal attempts. He knocked down 4 of his 5 three-pointers, moving to 7 of 10 on the season.



After the players, Matt Painter addressed media and gave an update on Jacobsen's leg - watch below or let me spoil it for you, they'll know more tomorrow after some testing.



Purdue will have a quick turnaround to Monday when it'll play host to Ivy League Yale.