Tyler Wahl and a furious final thirty seconds tried to keep the Badgers in it, but #2 Purdue went into Madison and took down the #6 Wisconsin Badgers, 75-69, to move to 21-2 on the season and take over the Big Ten conference standings for the first time this season.





After a close first half, Lance Jones sparked Purdue early in the second half. Jones got a floater to go despite hanging in the air and getting fouled. As he fell to the ground, the ball hung on the front of the rim and then fell in. The free throw gave Purdue a 39-34 lead.



Fletcher Loyer then forced a tough three in transition and Purdue got up court where the ball found Lance Jones in the right corner for a three-pointer that moved Purdue's lead to six, 42-36.



Loyer's pass to Zach Edey for an alley-oop dunk five minutes into the game gave Purdue a 48-38, but Wisconsin chipped away at Purdue's lead.



Late in the game, with Wisconsin struggling to knock down threes and unable to get looks in the mid-range, it went to Tyler Wahl who got the best of Zach Edey once, and then again, showing off his collection of moves and foot work.



Wahl also collected his own misses, taking a deep three, bouncing it off glass and catching the ricochet in the paint where he finished a contested lay up to get the Badgers to down just two, 59-57.



Any separation Purdue could create, the Badgers cut into. With three and a half to play, Edey put Purdue up 63-57 with a hook shot, but he could only connect on one of two from the line and Wahl would get another lay up. Wahl would respond to a Fletcher Loyer pull up with two free throws and the game would stay 66-61 when Braden Smith would lose the ball to Chucky Hepburn around mid court.



But a long three would miss, and even though Tyler Wahl was there again, back to back steals by Lance Jones and Braden Smith would seal the game for Purdue.



