Purdue took every Illinois punch, including a first half deficit, and then it hit back. Again, and again, and again. The final punch landed with 18.3 seconds left when Braden Smith pushed a 74-71 lead to six points with a three-pointer as the shot clock was expiring.



Purdue is your Big Ten outright champions, taking down Illinois on the road 77-71.



But Smith wasn't the only Boiler to knock down a clutch shots. After a half where no Purdue player aside from Zach Edey scored 4 points, multiple players stepped up. It was Smith earlier in the half that gave Purdue its first multi possession lead of the game with another shot clock three with 8:15 to play. Purdue had a 59-55 lead with over eight minutes to play.



Then it was Mason Gillis that gave Purdue its first 6 point lead, dropping a three after a Fletcher Loyer block with 6:57 to play.



But Illinois wouldn't go down without a fight. Coleman Hawkins would get a dunk and back to back Marcus Domask lay ups would tie the game at 64 with 4:15 to play.



But Fletcher Loyer had a 7-0 run of his own and Braden Smith landed the final strike to give Purdue the 77-71 victory.



After a first half that had Purdue hitting just 1 of 6 from three, it's shooting came around in the second half.





Purdue finished 9 of 16 at half after Zach Edey kept Purdue alive in the first half.





Edey led Purdue with 28 points and 8 rebounds.



After no Purdue player finished with more than 4 points in the first half, Loyer finished with 16 points, Smith had 13, and Mason Gillis had 10 off the bench.