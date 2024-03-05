Travis Miller is the publisher of Boiler Upload, the new home of Purdue sports on the Rivals.com network.
Purdue will not share the Big Ten title in 2024. After trailing the entire first half, by as many as 10 points at one point, Purdue came back to win 77-71 in Champaign to clinch its second striaght outright Big Ten title. Lance Jones and Braden Smith each hit huge three-pointers in the final moments to seal the deal as Purdue closed the game on a 13-5 run after trailing 66-64 with 3:25.
Here is what Matt Painter had to say:
Advertisement
Next up is Braden Smith, whose three-pointer with less than 20 seconds left sealed the game.
Zach Edey also spoke with the media after his 28 point night.
Fletcher Loyer's 16 point night was his second striaght solid game, and his three-pointer with just over three minutes left gave Purdue the lead for good.
Finally, Mason Gillis hit a pair of big second half threes, including one that gave Purdue its first lead.