Saturday morning the Purdue women's team held its annual Education Day contest with hundreds of local kids in attendance and it also served as the final non-conference game of the 2023-24 season. The Boilers only held a five point lead over Indiana State at halftime, but a dominant third quarter blew the game open as Purdue rolled to a 79-63 win.

Abbey Ellis had 12 of Purdue's 26 third quarter points and also contributed two steals, a block, and an assist to help Purdue build a 67-48 lead after three quarters. She ended up having a career day with a new high of 28 points on 8 of 13 shooting from the field.

This built off of Purdue's 10-0 start in the first quarter. Indiana was able to battle back and cut the lead to 21-18 after one, and an early second quarter basket cut the lead down to just one point. Purdue responded to push it slead to five at 41-36 by halftime.

Madison Layden and Mary Ashley Stevenson each had 11 points for the Boilers while freshman Sophie Swanson scored 10 points off the bench, her first game ever in double figures. Stevenson also had eight rebounds to lead Purdue in that category.



Purdue's defense was solid in the win, as the Boilers held the Sycamores to just 37.5% from the field and 26.3% from three. Purdue was hot from three in its own right, going 11 of 22 from long range. Ellis and Layden each hit three triples.



