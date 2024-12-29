Purdue 83, Toledo 64: Postgame Video

It is appropriate that Purdue closed the 2024 portion of its 2024-25 basketball schedule with a win, as the Boilermakers did a lot of winning in 2024. In the final non-conference game of the regular season the Boilers got a monster night from Braden Smith. The junior point guard had a career high 34 points, 12 assists, and 4 rebounds to lead Purdue to an 83-64 win over Toledo.
Smith is also now just three points away from becoming the 56th player in Purdue history to score 1,000 career points. Fletcher Loyer had 17 points and is now only 37 points away from scoring 1,000 in his career himself.
Here is all of our postgame video from Mackey Arena.
Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer, Trey Kaufman-Renn
Matt Painter
