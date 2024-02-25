Purdue is just one game away from winning another Big Ten title after going into Michigan and beating a game Wolverines squad, 84-76





For 10 field goal attempts, Michigan looked like a team that might kept the court storm conversation going another day, but that would require a crowd of enough Wolverine fans to fill a court.



It would also have required Michigan to rebound. Purdue rebounded, figuratively and literally, as Lance Jones gave Purdue a 23-22 lead a little over halfway through the first half when he came in flying for an offensive rebound, hung in the air, and got the put back to go to cap off an 8-0 Purdue run.



Michigan's offense started off hot, making 8 of its first 10 field goals. Dug McDaniel, who wasn't available due to a road only suspension in these teams first matchup, got things going for Michigan early, knocking down two early three-pointers then finishing an And-1 lay up high over Zach Edey who came crashing down on the smaller guard.



Purdue's poor shooting from three at the other end hindered Purdue early, and the Boilers would finish the half 4 of 16 from three, but behind a dominant Zach Edey performance, Purdue's 10 offensive rebounds in the first half matched Michigan's total rebounds for the half.



Purdue had a 15-2 edge on second hand points, including possessions with multiple offensive rebounds.



On a missed three-pointer by Lance Jones, Mason Gillis came sprinting from the other side of the court to grab it around the left corner. Michigan, caught off guard routinely in the first half, then left Braden Smith wide open, but Smith's three-pointer was short. Smith grabbed his own miss though and fired out to Jones for his second three-point attempt of the possession. This one fell and Purdue went up 43-34.



Edey would then finish the half with a buzzer-beating hook shot to give Purdue the 47-36 lead at half.



Michigan has made a habit of wilting in the second half of games where they've played well in the first half, but it continued to give Purdue a game well into the second half behind strong three-point shooting.



Jace Howard knocked down a three to cut Purdue's lead to 61-53 a few minutes into the second half.



But again Purdue's ability to get to the offensive glass led to points when Braden Smith grabbed a rebound and found Lance Jones for a three.



It was one of Michigan's best offensive perofrmances of the season, with Dug McDaniel continuously getting to the rim and scoring late with Nimari Burnett getting to the rim on back to back possessions for Michigan, but Purdue's Braden Smith dissected Michigan on back to back possessions to get Lance Jones and then Trey Kaufman-Rennn lay ups.



But Dug McDaniel wouldn't let Purdue have this one easy. With around four minutes to play, McDaniel got back to back lay ups and cut the lead to 78-70.



Lance Jones would then draw a foul on a rebound, sending Tarris Reed Jr. to the bench with five fouls, but would miss the front end of a one and one and Michigan would get a chance to cut further into Purdue's lead.



Jace Howard would get one of two free throws to go and Purdue would have the ball up just 78-71 against the worst team in the Big Ten.

But Smith once again dialed up the right number, driving and throwing it back over his head to find Mason Gillis for a three to give Purdue the ten-point lead again. It was Smith's 11th assist of the game.

Again, it was Purdue's best two players shining as Braden Smith threatened another triple-double with 11 points, 7 rebounds, and 11 assists while Zach Edey dominated with 35 points and 15 rebounds.



They were helped by Mason Gillis going for 8 points and 8 rebounds while knocking down two three-pointers.





