Purdue 87, Alabama 78: Postgame Video

Mackey Arena continues to be a fortress for Purdue. The Boilermakes won their 39th consecutive non-conference regular season game by knocking off No. 2 Alabama 87-78 on Friday night to move to 4-0 on the season. The Boilermakers flipped the game with a 13-0 run midway through the second half, going from down 6 to up 7 thanks mostly to some big shots from freshman CJ Cox.

