Purdue took back claim as best in the state of Indiana, handing the Hoosiers a beat down, 87-66, on the road at Assembly Hall.



It's the largest margin of victory in Assembly Hall by Purdue.



Behind a dominant Zach Edey performance, Purdue jumped on Indiana early and didn't let up, going into the half with a 51-29 lead against an IU team that looked out matched and out classed.



IU's Xavier Johnson picked up another flagrant foul late in the first half, forearm shivering Zach Edey in the chest. After review, the foul was called. IU's Payton Sparks was called for a flagrant for hook and holding Zach Edey earlier in the half.



But it was the two personal fouls a piece for true freshman Mackenzie Mgbako and Kel'el Ware that put IU in a tough position before the halfway point of the first half. Mike Woodson elected to put both players on the bench and keep them their for the rest of the half to not pick up their third fouls.



IU's offense just didn't have enough without its two best scorers. Its defense may have even less of a chance.



After a slow shooting start from the perimeter, Lance Jones polished off the first half with an emphatic three from the corner to end the first half. The fifth-year transfer playing in the rivalry for the first time, knocked down three first half threes on the way to 13 first half points.

But as great rivalries demand, IU came out with more intensity and better play to start the second half. An 8-0 run to start the half was capped off by back to back Trey Galloway three-pointers.



IU would get as close as 9, cutting the lead to 60-51 on two Galloway free throws.



But Purdue senior, Ethan Morton, got his number called and was put on Galloway. In a few minutes, Ethan Morton secured a steal, finished a lay up, and had a block to stop a transition lay up.



When Ethan Morton went to the bench with 7:25 to play, Purdue was back up 73-56.

IU would never threaten again and Purdue would go into Assembly Hall and leave big winners.







