#1 Purdue headed into Northwestern as a sequel with a similar setting to last year's game that saw Northwestern upset its first #1 ranked opponent in school history.



This year's #1 Purdue team was hoping to make some changes to the script this time, however Northwestern, like a bad movie villain, wouldn't stay down, and for the second year in a row, knocks off the Boilers. Purdue was able to tie in the last second of regulation, but would come up short in overtime, falling



The start of the game showcased how its main characters had grown over the season and evolved their plot. Fletcher Loyer got things going off a cross court pass from Braden Smith by knocking down a three and drawing a foul for the four-point play. A second Loyer three five minutes into the half gave Purdue its first separation of the game, 15-9 as Purdue hit three threes in the first five minutes.



However, turnovers and contentious whistles is a through line that would carry over into this year's game as well, and at the end of the day, Purdue's old nemesis showed its face again as Purdue turned it over 4 times in overtime.



Zach Edey dominated good portions of the first half on the glass. Last year's best offensive rebounder, grabbed back to back misses to set up a dunk for himself and Loyer's second three of the game.



Then Edey would start establishing himself in the post, getting to the line ten times in the first half and scoring 7 straight points towards the end of the half.



But he'd be called for off ball fouls on back to back missed shots as he went up for offensive rebounds and Edey would spend the last minute and a half on the bench nursing two fouls.



For Northwestern, the Wildcats did just enough offensively and off the forced turnovers to stay in it in the first half. Northwestern had a 7-2 point off turnover advantage and Boo Buie had 11 points in the first half.



Buie, quite frankly, was incredible, knocking down game winner after game winner with high difficulty floaters on his way to 31 points. He had help though, as Ty Berry went for 21 points and Ryan Langborg had 20 points.



For every Purdue shot, Northwestern had an answer. And for Purdue, Northwestern kept getting to their shots, particularly Buie who was 10 of 20 from the floor, and 9 of 10 from the free throw line.



Purdue's best perimeter defender, Lance Jones, spent the end of the game on the bench with five fouls, and when he was on the floor, Buie still had his way.



Zach Edey had 35 points and 14 rebounds, but he couldn't overcome a 17 turnover performance by Purdue.



Braden Smith had 12 points, 7 rebounds, and 9 assists, but marred that brilliance with 6 turnovers. He was one of three Boilers with at least 3 turnovers.





Northwestern went back to the well to start the second half, out toughing Purdue and forcing turnovers on Purdue's first two possessions. Wildcats capitalized and cut the lead to 40-36 a minute into action. Both possessions Purdue wanted a foul call for physical play inside, but no whistle came.



Northwestern's leading character, Boo Buie put on another Oscar worthy performance in the second half and his floater was red carpet ready, hitting back to back floaters to cut Purdue's lead to just 46-45 going into the first media timeout.



He scored an And-1 over Ethan Morton after a Zach Edey goaltend, scored over Fletcher Loyer on a spin into a floater, and then hit an And-1 over Camden Heide that bounced around and in. No one could guard Buie for Purdue as Northwestern took a 48-47 after the first media timeout.



If last year's game was a horror movie for Purdue, this game was a thriller.



Braden Smith made a push for Purdue, scoring on back to back lay ups after attacking Northwestern's aggressive bigs trying to hedge against the guard.



Then Langborg answered with a three to tie the game at 53 for Northwestern.



But Purdue's smallest player wasn't done making a difference. After finding Trey Kaufman-Rennf for an easy lay up, the big missed the lay up attempt and it looked like Northwestern would corral the rebound. But Smith stole the ball near the baseline and tossed a no look pass over his shoulder to a cutting Caleb Furst.



Furst hung in the air, double-pumping before flushing a two-hand dunk to give Purdue a momentary 59-56 lead.



Both offenses struggled to get a rhythm as fouls mounted. Both teams reached the bonus with 8:13 to play after Buie was fouled on a drive to the hoop by Camden Heide.



The lead would vanish after a Ty Berry three off a Buie assist gave Northwestern a 61-60 lead with just under 8 to play.



Trey Kaufman-Renn would go one of two twice to give Purdue a 62-61 lead, but Ryan Langborg was having a career night for the Wildcats. His three with under 7 to play gave Northwestern a two point lead.



Back and forth play would lead Northwestern's deep bench making huge shots. Luke Hunger, a reserve center playing because of Edey's size and foul trouble, knocked down just his second career three-pointer from the top of the arc to give Northwestern a 69-66 lead with under five to play.



Purdue kept leading on its player of the year, finding Edey in the post and Northwestern kept fouling him. But Edey only hit one of two to pull within 70-68, but Matthew Nicholson was called for his fifth foul on the next possession and Edey would make both to tie the game at 70.



But refs would again have a hand in this one as the game winded down, and just thirty seconds remaining, Smith appeared to be bumped on a hedge near the side line, but he was called for a travel instead, setting up Boo Buie for more last-second heroics against the #1 team in the country.



Dring right, Buie hit a running floater over Camden Heide to give Northwestern a 76-74 lead with 3.9 seconds left in the regulation.



But Purdue wouldn't go down easily, and Matt Painter drew up two plays, both hinging on his big man's height to equal the game. First, Gillis fired full court to Zach Edey who was able to go up and get the ball where Purdue called a timeout with 2.7 seconds left.



This time, Purdue was able to draw up an in bounds play. Gillis from the left sideline, threw the ball over a sealed Preston to Edey who caught the ball near the rim and then finished through contact.



Tie ball game, 76-76.



The sequel would go into overtime.







