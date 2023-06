Purdue football continues its recent trend of adding to the 2023 recruiting class as wide receiver Andrew Adkison announced his commitment to the Boilermakers as a preferred walk-on.

The California native was an All-League selection during his senior campaign at Saint Francis, racking up 569 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in 2022. Over his last two years of high school, he recorded 44 catches for 985 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Adkison joins the likes of Ethan Trent, Luke Jones, Jake Wilson, Maddix Bogunia-Bright, Nolan Buckman, Landon Heard, Tom Ewing, Joey Sumlin and Elijah Jackson as incoming preferred walk-ons for the Boilermakers.