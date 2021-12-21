Purdue adds another defensive transfer

Purdue drew from the transfer market yet again Tuesday evening, landing a commitment from Murray State defensive end/pass-rusher Scotty Humpich.

The 6-foot-4, 250-pounder will come to West Lafayette with two years of eligibility remaining.

Humpich was named first-team All-Ohio Valley in 2020, but was limited to just four games in 2021 due to injury.

Humpich is expected to play Purdue's hybrid Leo position, where the Boilermakers are expected to lose senior DaMarcus Mitchell

He's Purdue's seventh transfer addition of this off-season, joining wide receivers Tyrone Tracy and Elijah Canion, running back Christopher Brooks, offensive lineman Sione Finau and defensive backs Tee Denson and Bryce Hampton. Purdue also added running back Sampson James before this past season.

More to come ...