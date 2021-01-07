GoldandBlack - Purdue adds Auburn LB transfer Octavius Brothers

Purdue added some defensive help via the transfer portal on Thursday when Auburn linebacker Octavius "O.C." Brothers committed to the Boilermakers.

Brothers, who entered the portal on Dec. 8, played in two games as a freshman in 2019, recording a tackle vs. Kent State and Samford. As a sophomore in 2020, Brothers appeared in just one game and had one tackle.

Brothers will join a Boilermaker linebacking unit that lost Derrick Barnes but will welcome back seniors DaMarcus Mitchall and Jaylan Alexander, along with junior Jalen Graham. And senior Tyler Coyle, a 2020 UConn grad transfer, could return. Purdue also will welcome four-star linebacker Yanni Karlaftis, the gem of its 2021 recruiting class.



The 6-2, 210-pound Brothers was a three-star recruit in the Class of 2019. He played at Rockledge (Fla.) High School in Southwest Brevard County. He picked the Tigers over Ole Miss and Tennessee, among other Power 5 offers.

Brothers is the second transfer Purdue has added this offseason, joining Western Kentucky guard Tyler Witt, who committed last week.