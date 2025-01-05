Purdue adds Canadanian offensive lineman Giordano Vaccaro from portal

An intriguing prospect is set to make his way to West Lafayette, as Purdue football announced the signing of Canadian offensive lineman Giordano Vaccaro on Sunday afternoon.

Vaccaro comes to West Lafayette from the University of Manitoba in Canada, where he spent three years before setting his sights on the FBS level. Manitoba is a part of U Sports, which governs all sports for the country.

The 6-foot-3, 305-pound offensive guard was named the JP Metras Award winner, which goes to the Lineman of the Year in U Sports. He was also a unanimous all-star, as well as First Team All-Canadian in each of the last two years.

Offensive line coach Vance Vice went an unconventional route for some reinforcements in the trenches, looking to the north to do so. Vaccaro now joins UNLV transfers Jalen St. John, Mason Vicari and Hank Purvis as incoming offensive linemen heading into 2025. Purdue lost all five of its starters to the transfer portal or the NFL this off-season, tasking Vice and the Boilermakers' coaching staff with building a new protection detail for quarterback Malachi Singleton.

Vaccaro is the 19th portal addition of the off-season for the Boilermakers and the sixth of the weekend, joining Evans Chuba, CJ Nunnally, Malachi Thomas, Chauncey Magwood, and Luca Puccinelli.