Purdue adds commitment from safety Antonio Stevens

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
Days after making a June official visit to Purdue, safety Antonio Stevens has committed to the Boilermakers, giving them their seventh commitment for the 2020 class.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound Rivals.com three-star prospect in Franklin, Tenn., near Nashville, had narrowed his list to Purdue and Louisville.

Minnesota, Missouri, South Carolina and Cincinnati were some of the others who'd offered him.

He's a high school teammate, too, of cornerback target Garnett Hollis, who also officially visited Purdue last weekend.

{{ article.author_name }}