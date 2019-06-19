Purdue adds commitment from safety Antonio Stevens
Days after making a June official visit to Purdue, safety Antonio Stevens has committed to the Boilermakers, giving them their seventh commitment for the 2020 class.
The 6-foot-2, 195-pound Rivals.com three-star prospect in Franklin, Tenn., near Nashville, had narrowed his list to Purdue and Louisville.
Minnesota, Missouri, South Carolina and Cincinnati were some of the others who'd offered him.
He's a high school teammate, too, of cornerback target Garnett Hollis, who also officially visited Purdue last weekend.
More to come ...
