GoldandBlack - Purdue adds defensive line transfer from South Carolina

Purdue adds defensive line transfer from South Carolina
Purdue has added its second SEC transfer in as many days, as South Carolina defensive lineman Joseph Anderson announced Friday afternoon that he is joining the Boilermakers.
The 6-foot-3, 275-pound defensive lineman from Murfreesboro, Tenn., played in four games this season as a redshirt freshman for the Gamecocks.
He was a four-star recruit and ranked No. 102 overall nationally by Rivals.com in the Class of 2019.
On Thursday, Auburn linebacker OC Brothers committed to the Boilermakers.
Both transfers will have multiple years of eligibility at Purdue, and presumably be immediately eligible as transfer reform is approaching.
More to come ...
This one for you pops! I would like to thank the USC staff and my brothers that I went to battle with. With long prayers & thoughts me & my family have decided that I should transfer and play for Purdue University. #BoilerUp #HammerDown @JeffBrohm @CoachJamison @CoachCBarclay pic.twitter.com/0uSUfcVCPP— Joseph Anderson (@BirdAnderson_18) January 8, 2021
