GoldandBlack - Purdue adds defensive line transfer from South Carolina

Purdue has added its second SEC transfer in as many days, as South Carolina defensive lineman Joseph Anderson announced Friday afternoon that he is joining the Boilermakers.

The 6-foot-3, 275-pound defensive lineman from Murfreesboro, Tenn., played in four games this season as a redshirt freshman for the Gamecocks.

He was a four-star recruit and ranked No. 102 overall nationally by Rivals.com in the Class of 2019.

On Thursday, Auburn linebacker OC Brothers committed to the Boilermakers.

Both transfers will have multiple years of eligibility at Purdue, and presumably be immediately eligible as transfer reform is approaching.

More to come ...