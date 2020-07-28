GoldandBlack - Purdue adds Florida athlete Rickey Smith to 2021 class

Purdue adds Florida athlete Rickey Smith to 2021 class
Purdue has landed a commitment from Orlando athlete Rickey Smith, its latest addition to its 2021 recruiting class.
The Orlando native chose the Boilermakers over reported offers from Miami, West Virginia, Missouri, Ole Miss and others.
He's expected to play safety at Purdue.
More to come ...
