Purdue added much-needed offensive line help Friday, as Texas-El Paso graduate transfer Greg Long announced he'll join the Boilermakers.

The 6-foot-4, near-300-pounder officially visited Purdue in late January. He'll be eligible to play this season, with one year of eligibility remaining, but potential presumably for an extra-year waiver due to a significant injury history, reportedly including leg, shoulder and wrist issues.

The El Paso native was a Conference-USA All-Freshman team performer in 2016 before missing most of the following two seasons with injuries.

He played eight games this season at right tackle for the Miners.

He Is Purdue's third graduate transfer addition in the span of a week, joining University of Connecticut safety Tyler Coyle and UCLA quarterback Austin Burton as those Immediately eligible transfers who've announced they're enrolling at Purdue.

More to come ...