On the eve of the signing date, Purdue has landed a commitment from junior college cornerback Geovonte Howard .

A few days after officially visiting Purdue — and subsequently announcing a list of five that didn't Include the Boilermakers — the 5-foot-11, 185-pound DB from Kilgore College in Texas chose It over offers from Maryland, Arkansas, Kansas State and others. His list of five also Included Ole Miss, Iowa State and Charlotte.

Purdue has spent the final weeks of the 2020 recruiting cycle searching for immediate help In Its secondary, where it's lost commitments from Christian Gonzalez and Malachi Melton. Commitment Jaylen Stinson's up in the air, too.