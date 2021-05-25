Purdue adds junior college defensive tackle

As part of a spring in which it's augmented its roster considerably through the transfer wire, Purdue added a junior college player, as well, on Tuesday, as J.C. defensive tackle PrinceJames Boyd committed to the Boilermakers.

The 6-foot-3, 300-pound Connecticut native will come to Purdue with a full four years of eligibility.

"They said they have a lack of experience at the inside positions at D-tackle," Boyd said. "My physicality and what I showed on film, it was something Coach Hagen said he really wanted to get on board, and get on the team, and then also my leadership skills and the good things they heard about how hard I work from the coaching staff here at Indy."

Boyd was recruited by power conference schools out of high school and likely would have signed with Syracuse had qualification issues not arisen. He instead started his career at Central Connecticut, where he redshirted his first year before transferring to J.C.

After playing five games and recording seven tackles at Independence this season, Boyd was committed to Texas State.

But last week, new Purdue assistant coach James Adams passed along a referral from the Indy staff to defensive line coach Mark Hagen, who offered Boyd at noon Tuesday. He immediately accepted.

"It's a dream come true," Boyd said. "It's something I've worked for. I had the opportunity to go to this level out of high school, but didn't qualify. Everything I've done from that point was to get back to playing this level of football."

Purdue has spent the spring pursuing help for the interior of its defensive line after adding transfer Joseph Anderson in the winter to help at defensive end and Damarjhe Lewis the interior.

Boyd is the eight transfer addition for Purdue this off-season, joining defensive backs C.J. McWilliams and Jabari Brown, offensive lineman Tyler Witt, Anderson and Lewis, linebacker O.C. Brothers and kicker Mitchell Fineran. Purdue also added Australian punter Jack Ansell during the February signing period.