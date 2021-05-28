Purdue adds/keeps former Boilermaker guards to staff

After spending the past two seasons as a graduate assistant coach, P.J. Thompson will remain on the Boilermaker basketball staff in a newly created director of player development position.

That role was created in large part to keep Thompson around, after his two-season G.A. term expired. Fellow grad assistant Grady Eifert became the video coordinator for Micah Shrewsberry at Penn State.

Thompson has remained heavily involved this spring with Purdue's individual workouts, his new title likely to center around such things. His first season as a G.A., he and Eifert regularly played two-on-two games prior to home games against redshirting freshmen Brandon Newman and Mason Gillis.

A three-year starter at Purdue, Thompson was a key contributor to some of Matt Painter's better team teams, including its most recent Big Ten championship team.

While one former Purdue guard Is sticking around, two others return, as Purdue formally announced Friday that Spike Albrecht and Tommy Luce are returning to West Lafayette as graduate assistant coaches.

Albrecht spent one season at Purdue as a graduate transfer after spending the majority of his career at Michigan; Luce graduated last season after four years with the program.

Friday's announcements finalized a bench staff that underwent significant transition. Assistsant coaches Shrewsberry and Steve Lutz left for head coaching jobs, replaced by Paul Lusk and Terry Johnson.

Painter still must hire a strength/sports performance coach, following Gavin Roberts' departure for Connecticut.