 GoldandBlack - Purdue adds local lineman Mo Omonode to 2022 class
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-01 20:37:55 -0500') }} football Edit

Purdue adds local lineman Mo Omonode to 2022 class

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

As has become almost an annual occurrence, Purdue will have a West Lafayette High School product in its recruiting class.

Monday night, West Side defensive tackle Mariere Omonode committed to the Boilermakers, ending a months-long recruitment that Included Purdue offering him back In the summer.

Omonode had narrowed his list to Purdue and Arkansas State.

More to come ...

