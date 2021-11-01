Purdue adds local lineman Mo Omonode to 2022 class
As has become almost an annual occurrence, Purdue will have a West Lafayette High School product in its recruiting class.
Monday night, West Side defensive tackle Mariere Omonode committed to the Boilermakers, ending a months-long recruitment that Included Purdue offering him back In the summer.
Omonode had narrowed his list to Purdue and Arkansas State.
More to come ...
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.