Purdue adds Memphis DB transfer Tahj Ra-El from portal

Purdue football picks up a transfer commitment for the third straight day, landing former Memphis and Old Dominion defensive back Tahj Ra-El, a source told Boiler Upload.

Ra-El played in four games with the Tigers this season, starting two, and has position versatility. The veteran defensive back has spent the majority of his snaps in the slot, but has moved around a lot, including strong safety.

Prior to his stint with Memphis, Ra-El was previously a standout at Old Dominion, where he tallied 84 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, six pass breakups and an interception in 2023.

Ra-El becomes the first defensive back transfer addition of the cycle for Barry Odom and company. He also joins the likes of Malachi Singleton, EJ Colson, Alex Sanford Jr., Carson Dean, Hank Purvis and Mason Vicari as commitments out of the portal thus far.