GoldandBlack - Purdue adds more transfer help for its secondary

Purdue has landed a commitment from Kentucky defensive back transfer Jamari Brown, more help for the Boilermakers in the secondary.

The Boilermakers previously added Florida graduate transfer C.J. McWilliams.

The 6-foot-1, 200-plus-pound corner will come to Purdue with at least two years of eligibility remaining after playing the past two seasons at Kentucky after redshirting in 2018.

Brown was limited to four games in 2020 due to a hamstring issue, but played In 11 games — starting three — in 2019 after recorded 25 tackles with seven passes defensed.

He and McWilliams will join new corners coach Ron English's group, a position Purdue has looked to augment ever since the season ended.

Brown joins McWilliams, offensive lineman Tyler Witt, linebacker OC Brothers and defensive lineman Joseph Anderson as Purdue's 2021 transfer additions thus far. Purdue remains active recruiting others from the portal, as well.