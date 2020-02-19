The change to Purdue's staff continues with the announcement today that Neil Callaway will join the program as a senior analyst.

Callaway's background is largely on the offensive side of the ball as a line coach. He most recently was the offensive line coach at USC (2016-18), getting let go during the 2018 season by Trojans head coach Clay Helton. Callaway didn't coach in 2019.



Callaway was Jeff Brohm's offensive line coach for two seasons at Western Kentucky (2014-15). Callaway initially came to WKU in 2013 under Bobby Petrino.



Callaway has head coaching experience, having led UAB for five years (2007-11). He went 18-42 with UAB, failing to notch at winning record. Callaway also has had stops as an assistant at Georgia (2001-06), Alabama (1997-2000), Houston (1993-96) and Auburn (1981-92). He was offensive coordinator at Houston, Alabama and Georgia.



Callaway played at Alabama (1974-77) for Paul "Bear" Bryant.



Earlier this offseason, Purdue hired Bob Diaco from Louisiana Tech as defensive coordinator/linebackers coach, Marty Biagi from North Texas as special teams coach/defensive assistant and Terrance Jamison from Air Force as defensive line coach.

