Purdue adds second RB commit in Class of 2023

The roll of commitments continued Monday afternoon when Keyjuan Brown pledged to Purdue.

The Rivals.com three-star product of South Atlanta High in Georiga is the second running back in the Boilermakers' 2023 class and the third commitment on the day.

Purdue has had five players commit since Saturday: Will Heldt, TJ McWilliams, Ryne Shackelford, Ethan Fields and now Brown.

Like McWilliams, Shackelford and Fields, Brown was on an official visit to Purdue last weekend.

On June 14th, fellow RB Terrell Washington, Jr. committed to Purdue.

Brown led the state of Georgia with 2,757 yards rushing in 2021. He also had 38 touchdowns. He has 4,770 career yards and 53 touchdowns entering his senior season.

Brown had offers from Arkansas, Pitt, Wake Forest, Virginia, N.C. State, Buffalo, Cincinnati, East Carolina and Memphis, among others.

Purdue now has 14 commitments in the Class of 2023 with 12 coming in June.