Purdue adds three-star Terence Thomas to class
Purdue has added a commitment from Ohio athlete Terence Thomas, a few weeks after the Rivals.com three-star prospect from Boardman High School in Youngstown officially visited West Lafayette.
The 5-foot-10, 185-pounder was recruited to play running back and slot on offense, with Purdue expressing Interest, too, in his ability to play cornerback on defense.
Thomas chose Purdue over Boston College and a number of other offers.
He is Purdue's seventh commitment for 2022 and comes on the verge of what could be a run of commitment as the June visit season concludes and July begins.
More to come ...
