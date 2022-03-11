Purdue advances in Big Ten Tournament with win over Penn State

INDIANAPOLIS — Sparked, improbably, by Brandon Newman and buoyed by Jaden Ivey, Purdue earned its first Big Ten Tournament win since 2018 Friday night, beating Penn State 69-61.

The Boilermakers now meet Michigan State In the semifinals Saturday afternoon.

Newman, who hadn't played a meaningful minute since Jan. 10, came off the bench after Sasha Stefanovic picked up his second first half foul and made his first four shots, finishing with 12 points.

After falling behind 12-2 to open the game, Purdue ripped off a Jaden Ivey-fueled 14-3 run late in the first half to seize control.

Jaden Ivey led Purdue with 17, and Zach Edey added 15.

Penn State drew within just one point with two-and-a-half minutes left, but the Boilermakers closed the game out at the defensive end



