NASHVILLE -- Purdue's All-American wide receiver left no doubt to his physical status before the Music City Bowl against Auburn.

Following the Wednesday afternoon practice, Moore confirmed he was "100 percent" healthy after dealing with strep throat and a virus last week during on-campus bowl practices.

Moore sat out some bowl practices as the Purdue coaching staff wanted to get his weight back up and the virus out of his system before returning to the field."I'm fine. I'm healthy," Moore said.

Moore, one of three freshman consensus All-America selections in college football history, said Purdue sees opportunities in Auburn's defense to put up yards and points.

"They have the same amount of people on the field as we do so if we play fast, hard and smart, I feel like we a chance against anybody so we haven't changed our game plan for Auburn," Moore said.

With just 74 all-purpose yards in the Music City Bowl against Auburn, the freshman wide receiver will own the single-season record in that statistical category, topping Dorien Bryant's mark of 2,121, set in 2007.

