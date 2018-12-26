Purdue All-American WR Rondale Moore '100 percent healthy' for game
NASHVILLE -- Purdue's All-American wide receiver left no doubt to his physical status before the Music City Bowl against Auburn.
Following the Wednesday afternoon practice, Moore confirmed he was "100 percent" healthy after dealing with strep throat and a virus last week during on-campus bowl practices.
Moore sat out some bowl practices as the Purdue coaching staff wanted to get his weight back up and the virus out of his system before returning to the field."I'm fine. I'm healthy," Moore said.
Moore, one of three freshman consensus All-America selections in college football history, said Purdue sees opportunities in Auburn's defense to put up yards and points.
"They have the same amount of people on the field as we do so if we play fast, hard and smart, I feel like we a chance against anybody so we haven't changed our game plan for Auburn," Moore said.
With just 74 all-purpose yards in the Music City Bowl against Auburn, the freshman wide receiver will own the single-season record in that statistical category, topping Dorien Bryant's mark of 2,121, set in 2007.
Purdue practicing at Brycen Hopkins' high school alma mater this week
Purdue held its on-site practices in Nashville at Brycen Hopkins' high school alma mater of Ensworth School.
Hopkins, a Nashville native, was rated as a three-star recruit by Rivals.com as a tight end coming from the small, independent private school. It was at Ensworth that the son of a NFL offensive tackle Brad Hopkins figured out his athletic ability could get him to the Big Ten Conference where his dad shined at Illinois.
"I remember when I first got there, I had no idea I could get a scholarship to play college football," Hopkins said Wednesday. "It never crossed my mind that could be in a position for that to be in my future."
Purdue has Hopkins and Lorenzo Neal on the Purdue roster, who grew up with dads on the Tennessee Titans and therefore, grew up at least partially in Nashville. The Boilermakers 2019 recruiting class has two signees (WR TJ Sheffield and RB Da'Joun Hewitt) from the Nashville area.
A huge thank you to @JimIrsay and @Colts for helping us make our goal to get to Nashville. So @theTylerTrent can be the bowl Captain this weekend at the Purdue game. @MusicCityBowl pic.twitter.com/x29U3fUvqu— Tony Trent (@TonyTrent10) December 26, 2018
Tyler Trent tweets his arrival in Nashville
Tyler Trent confirmed via Twitter Wednesday that he was on a plane headed for Nashville for the Music City Bowl. Once he and his family landed in Nashville, Trent's father Tony tweeted a photo of them on the plane.
Tony Trent confirmed the Trent family was flown to Nashville on an Indianapolis Colts team plane and the trip was set up and paid for by Colts owner Jim Irsay.
Last week representatives from the Music City Bowl named Tyler Trent as the honorary captain for the game. Trent will join both teams’ captains on the field for the coin toss at Nissan Stadium at 1:30 p.m. EST.
Trent was recognized was honored earlier this month as the 2018 Disney Spirit Award Winner at the Home Depot College Football Awards for college football’s most inspirational player, coach, team or figure.
