Class of 2022 Indiana quarterback Brady Allen is quickly emerging as one of the top young quarterbacks in the Midwest and this offseason was fruitful for Allen as he added several Power Five offers. One of the schools that jumped into the mix was in-state program Purdue, with the Boilermakers offering and already hosting Allen for a visit in the spring. Rivals.com caught up with Allen to talk about Purdue and how the school might factor into his recruitment going forward.

"I have offers from Indiana, Purdue, Virginia Tech and Cincinnati. I took a few visits earlier this year"

Purdue: "I got an offer back in February. Coach Brohm came and watched me throw and I ended up getting the offer after that. Those guys are really good with quarterbacks. Both of them, Brian and Jeff, both played in the NFL and they're really good guys, too"

Program turnaround: "They're trying to build their culture and show that they're one of the top schools in the country and they're on the way up and building some really good there."

Offense: "They get non-stop really good wide receivers and that's really good for quarterbacks like me and that really helps when you think about them. Their offense is really good and keeps getting better."

Spring visit: "We were up over spring break for a junior day and they gave me a lot of attention. I got to sit and go over offense with Brian Brohm and really talk to him a lot so it was really good."

Campus: "I really love the campus. I like their stadium a lot and how it's right around everything. I went to the Ohio State game last year and it was crazy. The atmosphere is really unbelievable. They really love football there."

In-state pull: "A few of my buddies are Purdue fans, a lot of them are, so they're non-stop trying to get me to pick Purdue and stuff like that. It's funny and I'm just enjoying the recruiting process and seeing all my options and trying to find the best place for me."