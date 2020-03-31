After passing the position over amidst a scholarship crunch for the 2020 class, Purdue needs a tight end for 2021.

It knew a long time ago of one it wants: Rivals.com four-star Jordan Dingle.

"They want a capable guy coming in for '21," Dingle said, "and they’re only taking one and feel like I’m the one."

Purdue's connections to the 6-foot-4, 225-plus-pounder from Bowling Green High School in Kentucky are many.