WESTFIELD — As Purdue prioritizes point guard for its 2022 class, it's zeroed in on Westfield's Braden Smith as a potential target, as have other high-major programs after Smith's outstanding junior season.

As a junior at Westfield, Smith averaged around 22 points, five-and-a-half rebound, six-plus assists and around three steals. He shot 45 percent from three-point range.

Smith said he's been hearing consistently from Indiana and Purdue, that Matt Painter has been in frequent contact.