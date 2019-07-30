Purdue announced today its 2019 fall camp schedule.



The first seven practices of camp are open to the media and public. All practices after are closed to everyone.

During the first seven practices, video and still photography are allowed by credentialed media members during individual periods only. Any video or photos of team drills is not allowed.

Practices generally last about two hours and will be outside at the Bimel Practice Complex or indoors in Mollenkopf. The first practice will be held in Ross-Ade Stadium.

Purdue requests that fans and the general public do not photograph/video any parts of practice.

All scrimmages are closed.

DATES



July 31 – Team reports

Aug. 1 – Practice from 5-7 p.m. (In Ross-Ade Stadium) – Jeff Brohm and requested players

Aug. 2 – Practice from 3-4:45 p.m. – Brian Brohm, 3 QBs

Aug. 3 – Practice from 9:45-11:45 a.m. – Nick Holt, 5 LBs

Aug. 4 – No practice

Aug. 5 – Practice from 9:45-11.45 a.m. – JaMarcus Shephard, 6 WR

Aug. 6 – Practice from 9:45-11:45 a.m. – Anthony Poindexter, 4 SAF

Aug. 7 – No practice

Aug. 8 – Practice from 9:45-11:45 a.m. – Kevin Wolthausen, 3 DL, 2 ST

Aug. 9 – Practice from 9:45-11:45 a.m. – Greg Brown, 4 CB

Aug, 10 – Closed scrimmage – Jeff Brohm after scrimmage around noon (please wait outside)

Aug. 11 – No practice

Aug. 12 – Practice from 9:45-11:45 a.m. – Chris Barclay, 5 RBs

Aug. 13 – Practice from 9:45-11:45 a.m. – Dale Williams, 6 OL

Aug. 14 – Practice from 9:45-11:45 a.m. – Reggie Johnson, 3 DL

Aug. 15 – No practice

Aug. 16 – Practice from 8:45-10:15 a.m. – Ryan Wallace, 3 TE

Aug. 17 – Closed scrimmage – Jeff Brohm after scrimmage around 11:30 a.m. (please wait outside)

Aug. 18 – No practice

* All practice times are subject to change.