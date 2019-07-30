Purdue announces 2019 camp schedule
Purdue announced today its 2019 fall camp schedule.
The first seven practices of camp are open to the media and public. All practices after are closed to everyone.
During the first seven practices, video and still photography are allowed by credentialed media members during individual periods only. Any video or photos of team drills is not allowed.
Practices generally last about two hours and will be outside at the Bimel Practice Complex or indoors in Mollenkopf. The first practice will be held in Ross-Ade Stadium.
Purdue requests that fans and the general public do not photograph/video any parts of practice.
All scrimmages are closed.
DATES
July 31 – Team reports
Aug. 1 – Practice from 5-7 p.m. (In Ross-Ade Stadium) – Jeff Brohm and requested players
Aug. 2 – Practice from 3-4:45 p.m. – Brian Brohm, 3 QBs
Aug. 3 – Practice from 9:45-11:45 a.m. – Nick Holt, 5 LBs
Aug. 4 – No practice
Aug. 5 – Practice from 9:45-11.45 a.m. – JaMarcus Shephard, 6 WR
Aug. 6 – Practice from 9:45-11:45 a.m. – Anthony Poindexter, 4 SAF
Aug. 7 – No practice
Aug. 8 – Practice from 9:45-11:45 a.m. – Kevin Wolthausen, 3 DL, 2 ST
Aug. 9 – Practice from 9:45-11:45 a.m. – Greg Brown, 4 CB
Aug, 10 – Closed scrimmage – Jeff Brohm after scrimmage around noon (please wait outside)
Aug. 11 – No practice
Aug. 12 – Practice from 9:45-11:45 a.m. – Chris Barclay, 5 RBs
Aug. 13 – Practice from 9:45-11:45 a.m. – Dale Williams, 6 OL
Aug. 14 – Practice from 9:45-11:45 a.m. – Reggie Johnson, 3 DL
Aug. 15 – No practice
Aug. 16 – Practice from 8:45-10:15 a.m. – Ryan Wallace, 3 TE
Aug. 17 – Closed scrimmage – Jeff Brohm after scrimmage around 11:30 a.m. (please wait outside)
Aug. 18 – No practice
* All practice times are subject to change.
