Purdue has seven home games in 2019. It played seven at home last year, too. But the days of consistently having seven games in Ross-Ade Stadium appear to be finished. None of Purdue's future schedules through 2025 has seven home games.



"We would like seven games from a pure economics, pure playing-in-front-of-your-home-crowd standpoint … all of that would make great sense," said Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski. "But so does everyone else. The math doesn’t work. At some point, there has to be some give and take certain years."

Playing seven games in Ross-Ade Stadium has been the norm. Since 2006--when the NCAA began to allow schools to have 12 scheduled games--Purdue has played seven home games each season except for one: 2017, when it had only six games in Ross-Ade Stadium. That year, Purdue played a neutral site non-league game in Indianapolis' Lucas Oil Stadium vs. Louisville to open the Jeff Brohm era. Before that, the last time Purdue played just six home games was in 2005.

"The problem with getting a seventh game a lot of years, the market to buy an opponent has gotten prohibitive," said Bobinski. "It has gotten to the point where in the current economic reality, we would be upside down. We would be paying more than we take in."

The seasons that present the most issues for Bobinski are even-numbered years, when Purdue plays just four of nine Big Ten games at home. In those seasons, it would be ideal to have all three non-conference games played in Ross-Ade Stadium. But getting non-league foes--who don't want a return visit from Purdue--to come to West Lafayette is a pricey proposition.

The Big Ten office has made non-league scheduling a bit easier. A few years ago, the conference brass mandated that its schools not play FCS opponents--like Indiana State and Eastern Kentucky, some recent such foes for Purdue. But the league has eased on that, allowing members to schedule FCS foes in years when they have just four Big Ten home games. Purdue has home games scheduled vs. Indiana State in 2022 and 2024.

"Because the Big Ten has a limited opportunity for FCS schools—which is a new opportunity that has evolved—that has helped us in years when we are permitted to do that when we have four Big Ten home games," said Bobinski. "When we have just four Big Ten games at home, you are allowed to schedule a FCS—which is a buy. We aren’t gonna go to a FCS school (to play a game)."



